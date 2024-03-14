The Best Spring Break Golf Destinations in Florida

Florida has long been one of the true meccas for golf, boasting over 1,050 golf courses. At th same time, the Sunshine State is also a popular destination for spring breakers, especially those who love to play golf.

If you're planning a trip to Florida for spring break and want to hit the course during your vacation, here are some of the best destinations in the state that you should consider:

TPC Sawgrass

TPC Sawgrass is a world-renowned golf facility located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. It is home to the famous PLAYERS Stadium Course and the impressive Dye's Valley Course. Legendary architect Pete Dye was the brainchild of the courses at TPC Sawgrass, which opened in 1980. The Stadium Course plays host to one of professional golf's most prestigious events each year, THE PLAYERS Championship.

The Stadium Course's 17th hole is the most famous on either course, and is considered one of the most famous pars 3s in golf. Although the hole only measures 137 yards, the island green and its small size makes it a challenging hole for golfers of all abilities.

In addition to the championship golf, TPC Sawgrass also features a breathtaking clubhouse, a fantastic practice facility, and a world-class golf academy. TPC Sawgrass is a must-visit destination for any golf enthusiast. Its championship golf course, luxurious amenities and rich history make it one of the best golf courses in the world.

World Golf Village

The Slammer & Squire Course at World Golf Village.

The World Golf Village, located in St. Augustine, was once the home of the World Golf Hall of Fame, which has recently been relocated to Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina. Despite this move, the World Golf Village remains an excellent golf destination for anyone heading to Florida's First Coast.

The resort features two golf courses: the King & Bear and Slammer & Squire. The King & Bear is golf's only Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus co-designed course, while the Slammer & Squire Course exhibits the styles of greats Sam Snead and Gene Sarazen, with architect Bobby Weed credited for the design.

Also onsite, you'll find the PGA TOUR Academy, a fully equipped coaching facility with PGA of America Golf Professionals that provides tools to enhance your skills and love for the game.

Visitors can choose to stay at one of the several onsite accommodation options. The World Golf Village Renaissance Resort offers a spa, pool and game room. The Grande Villas Resort at World Golf Village offers 1- and 2-bedroom villas along with basketball courts, BBQ grills, a fire pit, fitness room, hot tub, playground, tennis courts and a concierge.

For a more affordable option, the Holiday Inn St. Augustine World Golf Village is a lakefront hotel with 162 spacious guest rooms, each equipped with microwaves and refrigerators. The hotel offers both standard guest rooms and suite options.

Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

The Ocean Course (Photo courtesy of HammockBeach.com)

Located in Palm Coast just south of St. Augustine, Hammock Beach boasts two award-winning golf courses: Tom Watson's Conservatory Course, one of the most demanding tracks in the state, and the Jack Nicklaus Ocean Course, with six holes bordering the Atlantic Ocean.

The resort offers a wide variety of accommodation options, including ocean-view hotel rooms, condos, villas and vacation rentals.

In addition to its oceanside accommodations, the resort offers a wide range of amenities for guests to enjoy: nine unique dining options, a spa and fitness center, tennis courts, a private beach, a putting course, an indoor pool, and an outdoor pool complete with a waterslide and lazy river.

The Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes

Host of the annual PNC Championship which features two-person consisting of a major champion and one of their children, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes is an excellent location for not only tour players to wind down with family, but the every-day golfer, too.

Golf enthusiasts staying at The Ritz-Carlton, or the adjacent J.W. Marriott, can enjoy the Greg Norman-designed championship course, which plays host to the PNC every year. The course beautifully showcases Central Florida's natural landscape, including ponds, wetlands and live oaks. The course is always in fantastic condition and offers a world-class caddie service.

Located only 15 miles from the Orlando International Airport, the resort offers contemporary guest rooms and suites, a spa, salon, fitness center, multiple restaurants, and children's activities. It's an ideal family-friendly destination that exudes Florida's golden age of hospitality.

Reunion Resort & Golf Club

The Palmer Course at Reunion Resort.

Nestled in the heart of Kissimmee, the Reunion Resort & Golf Club is a family-friendly resort that offers a wide array of activities and amenities for guests of all ages. With its proximity to Walt Disney World and other theme parks in Orlando, this resort is the perfect base for families exploring the area's many attractions.

Golf enthusiasts are in for a treat with three magnificent signature golf courses designed by legendary golfers Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson. Each course has its own unique charm and challenges that will leave players of all levels in awe. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced golfer, these courses will surely provide an unforgettable golfing experience.

Guests can enjoy a refreshing dip in any of the ten swimming pools, including an exciting water park that will delight younger guests. For those who love sports, the resort has tennis and pickleball courts and a unique footgolf course that combines the excitement of soccer with the precision of golf.

Accommodation options at the resort include one to three-bedroom villas that boast fully equipped kitchens and spacious living areas. With so much to see and do at Reunion Resort & Golf Club, guests will surely have a memorable and enjoyable vacation, with some course time mixed in.

Streamsong Resort

Streamsong's Black Course. (Nile Young)

Located in Bowling Green, Florida, and an easy drive from Tampa (65 miles east) or Orlando (86 miles south & west) and 86 miles south and west of Orlando, Streamsong Resort is a premier destination that promises to take your breath away.

Its three magnificent, award-winning 18-hole golf courses are the main fixture and deservedly so. The Red, designed by Bill Coore & Ben Crenshaw, the Black, designed by Gil Hanse & Jim Wagner, and Tom Doak's Blue offer three completely unique experiences and bring the talents of modern golf architecture's biggest names to one locale.

Streamsong also recently opened its fourth course, "The Chain," which is available for preview with 13 holes ready to play. Additional golf experiences include The Gauntlet Putting Course and the Roundabout 7-hole short course, perfect for golf enthusiasts who want to practice their skills, place some friendly bets with friends, or introduce a non-golfer to the game. Streamsong highly recommends guests to walk as they play, with a caddie guiding them, to get a full experience.

The resort also boasts two luxurious accommodations: the Streamsong Lodge and the Clubhouse, both of which provide modern and stylish rooms, making your stay comfortable and relaxing. Streamsong also offers a variety of non-golf activities for guests, including a spa, an infinity pool with a lake view, bass fishing facilities, an archery range, a sporting clay course, as well as 16,000 acres of land for exploration.