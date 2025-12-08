How to Book the Perfect Golf Trip: Your Ultimate Planning Guide

So you're looking to book a golf trip... but where do you start?

Well, you've come to the right place.

The PGA of America's Official Golf Vacation Partner, Premier Golf , has everything you need to know to get your trip in order. From deep research about virtually every golf destination in the world to expert guidance on crafting a specific trip and helping with every detail, they know their stuff.

So let's start with the basics: how to book your trip 101.

Define Your Golf Trip Vision (Destination & Budget)

The first step to a successful booking is answering two critical questions:

1. Where do you want to play?

2. What is your budget?

Premier Golf can work with your group on a budget, as it's sometimes tricky to know where to start. Once you answer where you want to play and determine budget, Premier Golf can help craft a solid itinerary for you. Consider that your destination sets the tone for the entire trip. Here's where a lot of golfers start:

For world-class courses: focus on bucket-list locations like stateside icons Pebble Beach and Bandon Dunes or legendary St Andrews in Scotland.

The first green of Sheep Ranch at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort.

For great value: Look into popular, budget-friendly destinations such as Michigan, the RTJ Golf Trail in Alabama, Orlando or the Phoenix/Scottsdale area.

For all-inclusive luxury: Premier Golf can help identify major golf resorts in destinations like the Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Mexico.

Your budget will dictate the type of accommodation, courses, and amenities you can afford.

Key Golf Trip Budget Considerations 1 Travel Flight, rental car or ground transportation costs. 2 Accommodations Hotel, resort or private rental (e.g. Airbnb) 3 Green Fees Prices vary wildly. Work with Premier to secure golf packages and good deals. 4 Food & Drink Dining out vs. cooking at your rental & the costs. 5 Extras Club rentals, golf lessons, caddy services and local entertainment.

Choose the Right Golf Trip Package Type

Booking everything individually can be a hassle and often more expensive. This is why golf trip packages are so popular.

Stay and Play Packages: These are the most common. They bundle accommodation and a set number of rounds at on-site or partner courses. This is often the easiest way to book a golf trip.

All-Inclusive Golf Resorts : These packages typically cover lodging, all meals, drinks, and unlimited or discounted golf rounds, offering maximum convenience.

Group Golf Trip Deals: Many destinations and resorts offer special incentives for larger groups (e.g., 8+ golfers), such as free rounds for the trip organizer or added amenities.

Tip: Premier Golf can help you create a custom golf package or discount golf trip to find services that let you mix-and-match courses and hotels for the best value.

Book Your Tee Times Strategically

Course access is the heartbeat of your trip, so timing is crucial, especially for high-demand courses.

Book Early : Premier Golf recommends booking 12-18 months in advance for a lot of golf trip destinations, especially during peak season (e.g., spring in the Southeast, winter in Arizona, summer for international).

Check Cancellation Policies: Life happens. Understand the course's policy regarding group cancellations or weather delays before you commit. Premier also advises to purchase golf travel insurance if you can.

Look for Replay Rates : If you plan on playing 36 holes in one day, ask your Golf Travel Specialist that you're working with at Premier about discounted "replay rates" for your second round. This is a great golf trip planning tip for saving money.

Consider Timing: Playing twilight or afternoon rounds is often significantly cheaper than morning slots.

Essential Golf Trip Planning Checklist

Before you hit the first fairway, a little preparation goes a long way. Premier Golf will provide you with one, but these are some tips to keep in mind, too:

Secure Travel : Book flights and transportation (rental car, shuttle, or Uber/Lyft plan). Ensure your rental car can hold all luggage and golf bags for your group!

Verify Equipment: Decide if you are shipping your clubs, bringing them as checked baggage (check airline fees!), or utilizing golf club rental services at your destination.

Manage Documents : Share confirmation numbers, tee times, and accommodation details with everyone in the group. Create a shared document or calendar.

Check Dress Codes: Don't let an unexpected dress code ruin your day. Confirm the club's policy on shirts, shorts, and soft spikes beforehand.

Now that you have the basics on booking a trip, we'll go through some destinations recommended by Premier Golf based on trends and the time of year that makes the location ideal.

Dominican Republic: World-Class Golf on the Shores of the Caribbean

Pure turquoise waters, white sandy beaches, year-round sunshine, and a chilled Caribbean vibe. The Dominican Republic is the ultimate place to kick back, relax, and enjoy some world-class golf.

Cabo San Lucas: Golf on the Baja California Peninsula

Home to spectacular golf, year-round warm weather, and a selection of luxury resorts, Cabo San Lucas is an easy-access golf getaway. Play at Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos, Solmar Golf Links, or Diamante Cabo San Lucas during your visit.

California: SoCal and the Palm Springs Desert

San Diego enjoys one of the most moderate year-round climates in North America. Play at Torrey Pines, host of multiple major championships, or travel to the Palm Springs desert, and enjoy La Quinta resort and a selection of quality courses.

Southern Hemisphere - Explore South Africa, Australia, or New Zealand

The first hole on Royal Melbourne's East Course. (Photo by Gary Lisbon)

From wine tasting to safaris, the southern hemisphere offers some of the world’s best golf. Enjoy ideal golfing weather from October through March, and experience the unique cultures that define these great nations.