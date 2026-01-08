Golf With Purpose: Adam Relan’s Award-Winning Work for Veterans

Editor’s note: This article originally appeared in the Feb. 2025 issue of PGA Magazine

His father served as an officer in the U.S. Navy for 22 years. His father’s father served in the Army, Navy and U.S. Marine Corps. His mother’s father also served in the military and, for good measure, his nephew recently completed service in the Marines.

So, it isn’t surprising that Adam Relan, the recipient of the PGA of America’s 2025 Patriot Award, believed as a child that he would one day wear a military uniform.

“Coming from a military family, I always thought I would serve our country,” admits Relan, PGA, Director of Golf and GM at Bide-A-Wee Golf Course in Portsmouth, Virginia. “I remember playing with my dad’s medals and ribbons as a little kid. I thought the Navy ships were cool, and I wanted to be just like my dad.”

There were no major conflicts when Relan reached military age, and his parents didn’t steer him toward a career in the armed forces. So, instead, he gravitated to golf. But now the 47-year-old Relan is serving those who served their country by serving as the PGA HOPE Lead Instructor in the Middle Atlantic PGA Section Tidewater Chapter and as the Middle Atlantic PGA HOPE Committee Chair. He is also a member of the PGA of America’s national PGA HOPE Committee.

Relan salutes Veterans and active-duty personnel by hosting a PGA HOPE series and Pro-Am at Bide-A-Wee, located near U.S. Coast Guard Base Portsmouth and the massive Norfolk Naval Shipyard and Naval Sea Systems Command in Virginia. The resourceful Relan has also organized several PGA HOPE excursions for Veterans to a nearby club or resort.

“It has been amazing to witness first-hand how our beautiful game can be so therapeutic to our nation’s heroes,” observes Relan. “PGA HOPE programs are not just for those with physical and mental injuries, but for those transitioning from the structured daily military environment to civilian life.“

Leading by example, Relan is always looking for new programs and new ideas to assist Veterans and military personnel through golf. When he was contacted by a representative from the Navy Wounded Warriors Adaptive Sports Program about offering golf instruction for their Warrior Care Month, Relan couldn’t say “yes” fast enough.



Since then, he has devised a new social/golf get-together for PGA HOPE graduates called the “1730” program that has become a huge hit.

“17:30 is military time for 5:30 p.m.,” explains Relan. “We meet every Wednesday night through the golf season at 17:30 to enjoy a friendly, social golf experience at Bide-A-Wee Golf Course. The event is open to PGA HOPE graduates, Veterans, active-duty personnel, friends and family members.

“I made it clear from the beginning that this was a social gathering, just a chance to get together, and not a competition. We have created a place where everyone can come, socialize and have a good time.”

As a member of the national PGA HOPE Committee and the Middle Atlantic PGA Section Player Development Co-Chair and MAPGA PGA HOPE Committee Chair, Relan has made it a personal priority to recruit PGA of America Professionals and Associates to get trained and host PGA HOPE programs and participate in Patriot Golf Day.

He notes that the PGA of America sent a letter to the Veterans Administration (VA) promoting PGA HOPE programs, and the VA promptly forwarded the letter to 7,000 VA Hospitals and clinics.

“The phones started ringing off the hook from Veterans and other military personnel who wanted to enroll in our PGA HOPE programs,” explains Relan. “That created a huge challenge for us – getting enough PGA of America Professionals involved and trained to accommodate the demand.

“Some PGA Professionals might be hesitant to get involved, but I can assure you they will be glad they did once they see the impact in person and have a chance to meet these Veterans. There remains such a need.”

Adam Relan didn’t serve in the military himself, but he is now proudly serving others while wearing the PGA of America Golf Professional shield.