Hideki Matsuyama's Chipping Tips: 2 Keys to Sharpen Your Short Game

If you watched Hideki Matsuyama capture his second Hero World Challenge title last week at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas, you might have been mesmerized by his holed-out eagle from 116 yards on the par-4 10th hole. Or perhaps you were captivated by his clutch 9-iron from 166 yards on the playoff hole that sealed his victory over Alex Noren.

Spectacular shots. The kind that make highlight reels. But what really won Hideki that tournament? Something every golfer, from scratch to 30-handicap, needs to understand.

Scrambling.

Matsuyama got up and down 18 times out of those 20 missed greens. That's a 90% scrambling rate. Best in the entire field.

Think about your own game for a moment. How often do you miss a green and immediately assume you're making bogey? How many times have you chunked a chip or bladed one across the green, turning a manageable situation into a disaster?

The mental and technical ability to scramble effectively is perhaps the most underrated skill in golf, yet it separates good rounds from great ones more than almost anything else. So how can you become a scrambling machine like Hideki?

Let's break it down.

Practice a

Most golfers practice their short game by hitting the same chip from the same lie over and over. Fine for building a basic motion, but it doesn't prepare you for the chaos of actual golf.

Create a scrambling circuit during your practice sessions instead. Drop three balls in different spots around the green — one in the rough, one on a tight lie, one on a slope. Give yourself different targets and different challenges. Hit a high flop shot, then a bump-and-run, then a pitch that needs to check quickly.

The goal isn't to hit perfect shots every time. It's to develop the creativity and adaptability that scrambling demands. Matsuyama's 90% success rate didn't come from one perfect technique. It came from having multiple tools in his toolbox and knowing when to use each one.

Commit to Your Shot Selection

One of the biggest mistakes amateur golfers make around the greens is second-guessing themselves. They'll set up for a chip, then change their mind mid-swing and try to adjust — recipe for disaster. Watch how decisively Matsuyama plays his short game shots. Once he's committed to a shot, he executes with full conviction.

Before you address the ball, take time to read the situation. How much green do you have to work with? What's the lie like? Where's the safest miss? Once you've chosen your shot, commit to it completely. A well-executed simple chip beats a half-hearted attempt at something fancy every single time. Trust your decision and swing with confidence.

Hideki Matsuyama proved last week that scrambling isn't just about damage control. It's about winning golf tournaments. His 90% rate was the foundation of his victory, allowing him to stay in contention even when his ball-striking wasn't perfect.

The next time you're on the course and miss a green, don't hang your head. See it as an opportunity to be a scrambling man, just like Hideki. With the right practice, commitment and competitive mindset, you can turn those potential bogeys into pars and watch your scores drop.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “The Starter” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.