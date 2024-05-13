High Noon Named Official Spirits-Based Hard Seltzer of the PGA of America and PGA Championship

The PGA of America and Spirit of Gallo’s High Noon , the #1 spirits brand by volume*, announced today a multi-year partnership that makes High Noon the “Official Spirits-Based Hard Seltzer” of the PGA of America and the PGA Championship.

Crafted with real spirits and real juice, High Noon Vodka Seltzer and High Noon Tequila Seltzer will be served at general concessions for spectators to enjoy throughout the PGA Championship.

“We are delighted to welcome High Noon to the PGA of America and PGA Championship,” said PGA of America Senior Director, Global Partnerships Luke Reissman. “High Noon’s Vodka and Tequila Seltzers, known for their exceptional taste, are sure to be a favorite among spectators.”

The High Noon Clubhouse will provide spectators with a premium experience to live their best day in the sun with High Noon at the PGA Championship. The High Noon Clubhouse will be located near the green of the par-3 eighth hole at Valhalla Golf Club, site of the 106th PGA Championship, starting today and open daily through Sunday, May 19.

The High Noon Clubhouse will offer ice-cold premium High Noon hard seltzer, a photo station for spectators to commemorate their experience as well as exciting activities including a hole-in-one putting contest and Plinko game where participants can win High Noon swag. The High Noon Clubhouse will be accessible to all spectators in attendance.

“Through our new partnership with PGA of America, we're meeting our fans on the links and giving them a premium experience that only High Noon can deliver,” said Brandon Lieb, VP of Spirits at Gallo. “Together, we're committed to enhancing the golfing experience and creating unforgettable moments for our shared fans - with a High Noon in hand.”

High Noon Vodka Seltzer and Tequila Seltzer are made with real spirits, real juice, and are gluten free with no added sugar. Each at 100 calories and 4.5% ABV in 355mml cans, High Noon encourages hard seltzer fans to trade up their malt-based hard seltzer for a sessionable drink made with their preferred spirit.

*Source: IRI Consumer Network Households (NCP) 52 Weeks ending 10/1/2023 vs. YA- Total U.S. All Outlets, NBD Adjusted (Vol)