Hit It Past Your Friends in 2026: 4 Core Workouts to Add Serious Distance to Your Golf Game

No one likes being out driven. Especially by your golf friends. But 2026 is your year and we're here to help you take your game to the next level. You'll start that by working on your fitness.
Step 1: Strengthen your core.
In order to hit the ball further than all your pals, you need to get all the core strength you can get. PGA Coach Ryan Hitt has 4 incredible workouts that will help you strengthen your core and take your length to the next level.
1. Wall Throws
2. Planks
3. Side Planks
4. Resistance Band Holds
Here's to hitting it further than ever in 2026!

