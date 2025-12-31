The Best Golf Tips of 2025

We've reached the final day of 2025 and for all those golfers who set New Year's resolutions on January 1st to improve their games . . . how did it go?

No matter if you finally broke a scoring barrier, started hitting the ball 10 yards further, or lowered your handicap - or didn't quite accomplish any of those goals - we decided to put together our favorite coaching tips of the year to end the year on a positive note.

Use these as a jumpstart for your golf goals in 2026 and you'll be one step ahead of where you were last year at this time.

Here are our favorite coaching tips of 2025:

Make more short putts under pressure

We've all been there: you've got a 3- or 4-footer for birdie, par, avoid a big number or win the match. There's pressure involved. So how do you approach it? PGA Coach Keith Bennett shares an excellent tip to start draining those tough shorties:

Learn from LeBron's swing

Jeeno Thittikul's pre-round warmup to copy

It was a a great year for Jeeno, who became the World No. 1 with two wins and a record-setting scoring average. Part of that is likely due to what some might consider, well, a unique pre-round warmup. But the more you watch the video below, and listen to Jeeno talk through it, the more you may want to add some of the moves before your next round:

Fixing your slice

If you've been struggling with a slice all year, take a second to watch this great piece of coaching from Pablo Del Olmo of the PGA Coaching Center . He walks through the "why" behind a slice and how you can start 2026 with a new approach on ridding it from your swing:

Watching a Super Bowl QB for better swings

Analyzing Scottie Scheffler's swing