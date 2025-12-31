quick coaching
The Best Golf Tips of 2025
By Ryan Adams, PGA
We've reached the final day of 2025 and for all those golfers who set New Year's resolutions on January 1st to improve their games . . . how did it go?
No matter if you finally broke a scoring barrier, started hitting the ball 10 yards further, or lowered your handicap - or didn't quite accomplish any of those goals - we decided to put together our favorite coaching tips of the year to end the year on a positive note.
Use these as a jumpstart for your golf goals in 2026 and you'll be one step ahead of where you were last year at this time.
Here are our favorite coaching tips of 2025:
Make more short putts under pressure
We've all been there: you've got a 3- or 4-footer for birdie, par, avoid a big number or win the match. There's pressure involved. So how do you approach it? PGA Coach Keith Bennett shares an excellent tip to start draining those tough shorties:
Learn from LeBron's swing
2025 was the summer LeBron James learned how to golf. And, just like all golfers at some point or another, he was bitten hard by the golf bug, practicing his swing before games, watching YouTube golf and playing with his son, Bronny. But there's a lot from LeBron's swing, believe it or not, that golfers probably feel familiar with. PGA Coach Justin Kraft breaks it down:
Jeeno Thittikul's pre-round warmup to copy
It was a a great year for Jeeno, who became the World No. 1 with two wins and a record-setting scoring average. Part of that is likely due to what some might consider, well, a unique pre-round warmup. But the more you watch the video below, and listen to Jeeno talk through it, the more you may want to add some of the moves before your next round:
Fixing your slice
If you've been struggling with a slice all year, take a second to watch this great piece of coaching from Pablo Del Olmo of the PGA Coaching Center. He walks through the "why" behind a slice and how you can start 2026 with a new approach on ridding it from your swing:
Watching a Super Bowl QB for better swings
The Philadelphia Eagles became Super Bowl Champions yet again earlier this year, and before they officially defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, we had Eagles superfan and PGA Coach Joanna Coe walk through the similarities between Jalen Hurts' throwing motion and, yes, you guessed it, the golf swing. It's a fantastic breakdown:
Analyzing Scottie Scheffler's swing
Like Jeeno, Scottie Scheffler had an incredible 2025 on the course and continuing his dominance on the PGA TOUR. Two major championship wins were the highlight, first the PGA Championship victory in May and an Open Championship title in July. His swing's uniqueness isn't something every golfer should copy, but there are small aspects that can make big differences. PGA Coach Justin Kraft shares more: