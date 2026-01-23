Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external linkTrade In iconTrade In , external link
Hit Me With It: Hally Leadbetter Asks Guests the Tough Questions while in a Range Golf Ball Picker

Published on

Interviews can always be stressful, no matter who you are or how many times you've done them. You can be anxious about the questions, or the chemistry with the interviewer or even how the interview is received.
With Hit Me With It, we upped the ante by putting the guests in a range golf ball picker at Demo Day while Hally Leadbetter asks them the hard-hitting questions that the fans want to know.
See how it goes:

Frankie Borrelli, Fore Play

Calvin Johnson, HOF Wide Receiver

Chris Voshall, Mizuno Director of Golf

Aaron Chewning, St. Andre Golf

