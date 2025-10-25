Hit Straighter Tee Shots: Pierceson Coody's Simple Swing Tips

Third-generation PGA TOUR professional Pierceson Coody is making headlines at the Bank of Utah Championship, and it's not just because of his famous last name.

Through 36 holes, Coody sits well in contention for a win, but the real story lies in how he's getting there: an astonishing 27 of 28 fairways hit, translating to a 96% Driving Accuracy rate that has even the Tour's straightest hitters taking notice.

This performance is a dramatic departure from Coody's usual driving numbers. He typically hovers around 58% in Fairways in Regulation, a mark that ranked 136th on Tour in 2024. While he doesn't have enough starts this season to appear in the official rankings, his career tendencies are well-established. That's what makes this week's laser show off the tee so instructive for golfers at every level.

So what's working for Coody this week that amateur golfers can apply to their own games?

Lock In Your Alignment With an Intermediate Target

Alignment is one of the most overlooked fundamentals in golf, and it's likely a major factor in Coody's exceptional accuracy this week. The best way to ensure you're aimed correctly? Pick an intermediate target. Something just a few feet in front of your ball that lies directly on your target line.

Even a few degrees of misalignment at address can send your ball 20-30 yards off target by the time it lands. Most golfers think they're aimed at the target when they're actually pointing well right or left. This is especially problematic on the tee box, where the wide-open space provides few natural reference points.

By selecting an intermediate target (a divot, discolored patch of grass, or old tee) just two to three feet ahead of your ball, you create a much easier and more reliable way to square up. Your eyes and brain are far better at aligning to something close than to a target 250+ yards away. PGA TOUR pros use this technique religiously. Coody's week suggests he's locked into this fundamental.

Try this: On the range, place an alignment stick or club on the ground pointing at your target. Before each shot, pick an intermediate spot on that line and align your clubface to it first, then build your stance around the clubface. Repeat this process until it becomes automatic. On the course, make this intermediate target selection part of your pre-shot routine every single time.

Be Strategic With Club Selection

There's a common misconception among recreational golfers that hitting more fairways simply means clubbing down off the tee. Hit 3-wood instead of driver, the thinking goes, and you'll find more short grass. But Coody's performance this week suggests a more nuanced approach: strategic club selection based on the hole, not a blanket "play it safe" mentality.

Not all fairways are created equal, and not all misses are created equal. Sometimes, the smarter play is to hit driver and take advantage of your distance, leaving yourself a short iron into the green rather than a long iron from the fairway. The key is understanding when accuracy is paramount and when distance trumps precision.

Consider a hole with a wide fairway and minimal trouble. In that scenario, even Coody's typical 58% accuracy would likely keep him in play, and the added distance creates a massive advantage for the approach shot. Conversely, on a tight, tree-lined hole where driver brings hazards into play, a controlled 3-wood or 2-iron makes sense. Good driving accuracy comes from smart decision-making, not just conservative club selection.

Try this: Before your next round, study the course layout. Identify three holes where the risk-reward clearly favors driver, even if it means a slightly higher miss rate, and three holes where position is more important than distance. Make conscious club selections based on this analysis rather than defaulting to the same club on every par 4 or 5. Track your results and adjust your strategy accordingly.

Pierceson Coody's banner week at the Bank of Utah Championship proves that even players who struggle with consistency off the tee can find a groove when the fundamentals align. By sharpening your alignment process and making smarter strategic decisions, you can start hitting more fairways and posting better scores, just like a third-generation tour pro.

PGA of America Golf Professional Brendon Elliott is an award-winning coach and golf writer. Read his recent “Playing Through” on R.org and his stories on Athlon Sports. To stay updated on his latest work, sign up for his newsletter and visit OneMoreRollGolf.com.