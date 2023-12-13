Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
best for

Holiday Gift Guide Presented by Ralph Lauren

By Ryan Adams, PGA
Published on

The holiday season has arrived, and golfers are sifting through sales, sites and stores to find the best gifts.
If golf apparel is on the wish list, look no further than Ralph Lauren for your answer. The iconic fashion brand has a bevy of offerings, including the exclusive U.S. Ryder Cup Collection that's been donned by the U.S. Team since 2014. The company also has a wide range of stylish golf clothing that is built with quality first.
Take a look at the mix of quarter zips, sweaters, polos and more below to find the perfect gift for any golfer.
U.S. Ryder Cup Official Team Uniform Quarter Zip Pullover
The Raph Lauren 2023 Ryder Cup Official Team Uniform Quarter Zip Pullover is lightweight and comfortable for those early morning or twilight rounds.
U.S. Ryder Cup Official Team Uniform Wool Pullover Sweater
This wool sweater is perfect for the when the temperatures stop to dip, but you still want to hit the links. It features the tournament’s official 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup Team logo patch.
U.S. Ryder Cup Uniform Polo Shirt
This moisture-wicking piqué Polo shirt is finished with tournament graphics throughout, including the Italian words “Dodici Forti” at the collar stand, which translates to “12 Strong”—a nod to the number of American golfers that play in the Ryder Cup.
U.S. Ryder Cup Official Team Uniform Windbreaker
Stay protected from the wind out on the course in style with the U.S. Ryder Cup Official Team Uniform Windbreaker. The jacket features tournament graphics, including the Italian words "Dodici Forti," which translates to “12 Strong”—a nod to the number of American golfers that play in the Ryder Cup.
Looking for something in addition to the official Ryder Cup gear for your loved ones? Check out some of the items below.
RLX Floral Woven-Front Wool-Blend Cardigan
This V-neck cardigan unites a wool-blend shell with woven front panels featuring a floral motif. It’s accented by an “RLX”-embroidered logo above the cuff.
RLX Hybrid Full-Zip Jacket
Lightweight and versatile, this hybrid jackets merges a knit shell with insulating quilted front panels and features an interior drawcord waist. A signature rubber-printed "RLX" logo accents the right shoulder.
RLX Classic Fit Performance Print Polo Shirt
This lightweight polo shirt features moisture-wicking properties to help keep you cool and comfortable on the course. Its breathable stretch jersey is crafted with recycled polyester, reducing dependence on virgin petroleum–based material.
RLX Performance Stretch Birdseye Pant
These lightweight pants combine stretchy birdseye fabric with moisture-wicking properties, helping to keep you cool and comfortable on the course.
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech