How Do I Swing Under Control? Be a Bulldog!

By Keith Stewart, PGA
Published on
Russell Henley of United States plays his shot from the 5th tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Club de Golf El Camaleon at on November 06, 2022 in Playa del Carmen. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

It was a great weekend for the Georgia Bulldogs last week. Not only did the football team knock off #1 Tennessee on Saturday, but two Bulldog golf alums finished 1st and 2nd in Mexico. Russell Henley finished off win number four of his career and first since 2017, while fellow Georgia alum Brian Harman finished as the runner-up.
The World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba is played on the El Camaleón Golf Course. Each fairway is framed with mangroves, which puts ball striking as a key to victory. So why does Russell’s name always get mentioned on courses that put a premium on hitting fairways. It has to do with his amazing move back and through the ball. One we all should copy. 
The ability to stay in balance and swing the golf club is extremely important to remain consistent. One area we all can try to emulate is Russell’s lower body action. Most golfers tend to lift their body up in their swing. 
As you can see in Hanley’s transition from backswing to downstroke, he keeps that pelvis under control. Here’s a quick drill that you can do which will help you remain connected to the ground in your swing. 
Jason Day's shoes on the driving range during the second round of the 2021 PGA Championship held at the Ocean Course of Kiawah Island Golf Resort on May 21, 2021 in Kiawah Island, South Carolina. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/PGA of America via Getty Images)
Start by heading to the practice range with your golf bag and an alignment rod. Upon arrival, hit a couple balls and get warmed up. Once you feel the blood flowing and loose, start the drill. 
Grab a 7 iron then take that alignment rod and stick it in the ground behind you. It should be vertical and touch the center of your backside at address. Imagine a stick behind Henley in the Tweet video above. See how he would stay attached to that stick until his finish.
That’s the goal.
Start with that stick against you. Through the backswing, and especially in the transition, keep touching that stick. Don’t lift up! The first couple times you try this, you will really have to pay attention to the feeling. It may even require a couple of slow-motion swings to figure it out. Once you get it, keep hitting shots this way. 
Russell Henley of United States plays a shot on the third hole during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship at Club de Golf El Camaleon at on November 05, 2022 in Playa del Carmen. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
