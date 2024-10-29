How to Play Golf in the Rain: Eight Keys for Success

Golf is a game of precision, patience and, sometimes, perseverance against Mother Nature's whims. There's nothing quite like the challenge of playing in wet, cool and rainy conditions.

As a long-time PGA Coach, I've trudged through more muddy fairways than I care to count but here's the thing: you can't control the weather; you can only control how you play in it.

So, let's dive into some straightforward tips and a few drills that will give you a sense of control, even when the skies aren't exactly sunny.

Gear up properly

First and foremost, invest in quality rain gear. Think waterproof jackets, pants and perhaps, most importantly, gloves. Zero Restriction and FootJoy make some hardy jackets and pants that will keep you dry in any rain. They say golf gloves are like potato chips — you can never have just one. FootJoy's rain gloves are second to none in providing a steay grip, which is imperative in wet conditions. Trust me, there's nothing stylish about a club flying out of your hands.

Adopt adjusted shot strategies

When the course is wet, learn to play it much longer than the yardages on the scorecard. The ball isn't rolling out or going anywhere in a hurry, so embrace that and adjust your club choice on each shot you face. Take more club than you think you need and swing smoothly.

Perfect your putting technique

When encountering wet greens, adjusting your putting technique and navigating the conditions confidently is crucial. The dampness will significantly reduce the speed of the greens, necessitating a more assertive and forceful stroke to propel the ball effectively. By confidently honing your putting technique in various conditions, you will be well-equipped to confront and overcome the challenges presented during a wet round.

Keep your clubs (and gloves) dry

There is nothing worse than the stress that wet grips bring on while playing in an important event. Bring a towel, or even two or three, and attach them to the inside of your umbrella or golf bag. Devant Sport towels are excellent for absorption but also are quick drying. If you need an umbrella, Weatherman makes some of the most durable, high quality options you can find. Between the two, you should be able to keep things relatively dry, and ready to dry off clubs after every shot.

Paced play helps you maintain focus

Move briskly between shots, but never rush. Staying active keeps you warmer, and focusing on keeping a good pace prevents dawdling, which only allows the rain to attempt to soak into your spirit. Remember, maintaining focus is key to playing well, no matter the weather.

Embrace your inner Zen Master

Let's face it: rain is annoying. But grumbling gives more power to the weather for ruining your game. Instead, embrace it. Remember, a positive mindset can make all the difference in challenging conditions.

Two Step-by-Step Drills For Getting You Comfortable in Wet Conditions

Drill 1: The Weighted Coat Swing

Rory McIlroy at the 2023 PGA Championship used a full rain suit to handle the conditions. (Photo by Luke Davis)

Purpose: The Weighted Coat Swing drill is designed to improve balance and swing fluidity when wearing layers is necessary. This is a common scenario in wet conditions, and mastering this drill can significantly improve your play in such situations.

Step 1: Put on a raincoat to mimic the cumbersome feel of bulkier clothes in the rain.

Step 2: Head to the range wearing the coat.

Step 3: Starting with your wedges and moving up through the bag, practice hitting shots with 50-70 percent effort while maintaining a smooth, balanced finish.

Outcome: This drill improves coordination and helps maintain balance, even when it feels like you're wearing half your wardrobe.

Drill 2: The Bucket & Towel Trick

Purpose: Enhances focus and precision around the green when playing in messy conditions.

Step 1: Place a small bucket or a makeshift target about 10 yards away on the practice green.

Step 2: Lay a towel flat on the ground about halfway between you and the bucket.

Step 3: Practice pitching balls over the towel while trying to land them directly into the bucket. Because wet greens will not roll out, carrying the ball a little further will be necessary.

Step 4: Repeat this process from 15, 20, and 25 yards.

Outcome: This drill helps you develop a delicate touch, making it easier to control shots from around the green in soggy conditions.

Playing golf in the rain is not just about enduring the elements; it's about morphing into that wily golfer who's got a trick up their sleeve for every scenario. You know that guy or gal I am talking about. While others grumble, you'll smile, knowing you've got the tricks to conquer the course, rain or shine.

Happy swinging, and remember, keep those spirits dry!