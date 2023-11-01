Advanced
How to Hit a Bunker Shot From Wet Sand
Justin Rose blasts out of a wet bunker at the PGA Championship.
When it rains, plenty of parts of a golf course get impacted. But one you might not be thinking about?
The bunker.
Sand in a bunker gets more compacted in the rain, making the shot a little trickier to handle then a normal sand shot. In the video below, however, PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski shares a few ways to prepare for a wet sand bunker shot . . . and how you can get out with ease.