Rory McIlroy was playing lights out all weekend long at the 2023 Ryder Cup, including around the greens.

The two-time PGA Champion hit some wonderful chips with plenty of spin to attack hole locations at Marco Simone. And in the tip below from Trish Holt, PGA, you can learn to do the same:

