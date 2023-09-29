Find the Fairway Easier With These Great Tips for Better Driving Accuracy

All weekend long at Marco Simone, driving accuracy will be critical to win any Ryder Cup matches.

You've already seen it in the Day 1 foursome and fourball matches how important being in the fairway is for both the European and U.S. squads. Being in the short grass leads to easier approach shots, which can help you improve dramatically.

In the tips below, PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski shares a few ways you can improve your own driving accuracy: