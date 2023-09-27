Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
quick coaching

Feeling That Ryder Cup Pressure? Overcome the Nerves With These Three Tips

Published on

The first tee at the 43rd Ryder Cup.

If you've played golf, you know the feeling.
We're talking first-tee jitters. Everyone gets nervous or concerned about how their shot will come off on a first swing. Whether it's in a tournament, playing with friends or family, or competing for your country in the Ryder Cup, golfers will always face pressure.
Part of golf, however, is dealing with that pressure and performing on command. Both the Americans and Europeans playing at Marco Simone this weekend face that task, and you probably do in your own way, too.
Not to fear: PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski has a few tips you can use to battle those nerves and launch your first tee shot right down the middle:

We also recommend

Improve Your Short Game by Copying Jordan Spieth
quick coaching
Improve Your Short Game by Copying Jordan Spieth
Use This Great Tee Gate Drill to Hit Your Long Irons Like Brooks Koepka
quick coaching
Use This Great Tee Gate Drill to Hit Your Long Irons Like Brooks Koepka
Master Long Putts Like Justin Leonard at the 1999 Ryder Cup With These Tips
quick coaching
Master Long Putts Like Justin Leonard at the 1999 Ryder Cup With These Tips
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech