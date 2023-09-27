Feeling That Ryder Cup Pressure? Overcome the Nerves With These Three Tips

If you've played golf, you know the feeling.

We're talking first-tee jitters. Everyone gets nervous or concerned about how their shot will come off on a first swing. Whether it's in a tournament, playing with friends or family, or competing for your country in the Ryder Cup, golfers will always face pressure.

Part of golf, however, is dealing with that pressure and performing on command. Both the Americans and Europeans playing at Marco Simone this weekend face that task, and you probably do in your own way, too.

Not to fear: PGA Coach Jimmy Wisinski has a few tips you can use to battle those nerves and launch your first tee shot right down the middle: