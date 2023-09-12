Improve Your Short Game, by Copying Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth’s short game is world class, and it’s on full display nearly every time he steps on the golf course.

One of his most memorable short-game moments was at the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in 2021, as Spieth pulled off a miraculous recovery shot from a seemingly impossible, sidehill lie.

There are also a few things you can learn from Spieth’s short game to apply to your own game the next time you find yourself in a bit of trouble. In the video below, Jimmy Wisinski, PGA shares a few key tips that will make your tough shot a bit more manageable.