Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
PGA Logo
quick coaching

Master Long Putts Like Justin Leonard at the 1999 Ryder Cup With These Tips

Published on

(Jon Buckle/EMPICS via Getty Images)

With the 2023 Ryder Cup looming in Rome, why not take a look back at some of its most iconic moments — and help you play better, too?
One of those unforgettable shots was in 1999 at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, where Justin Leonard knocked in an unbelievable putt on the 17th hole versus Jose Maria Olazabal. The putt would secure a half-point for the U.S. and a memorable come-from-behind victory.
But there's also a few things you can learn from Leonard's putt to apply to your own stroke the next time you face a long attempt. In the video below, PGA Coach Ryan Adams shares three tips that will instantly make long putts a little bit easier:

We also recommend

(Harry How/Getty Images)
Category - Major Events
Five Classic U.S. Team Memories from the Ryder Cup
(Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Category - Major Events
What to Know About U.S. Captain's Picks Burns, Fowler, Koepka, Morikawa, Spieth & Thomas
Max Homa Shares the Moment That Motivated Him to Make the U.S. Ryder Cup Team
Category - Major Events
Max Homa Shares the Moment That Motivated Him to Make the U.S. Ryder Cup Team
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA Reach , external transformedLinkWe Are Golf , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech