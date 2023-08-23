Max Homa Shares the Moment That Motivated Him to Make the U.S. Ryder Cup Team

Max Homa was one of six individuals who automatically qualified on Aug. 20 for the U.S. Ryder Cup Team that will head to Rome next month.

The accomplishment is part of a two-step goal he and coach Mark Blackburn, PGA, set out to tackle after a moment at the 2021 PGA Championship.

Take a listen to Homa as he discusses that motivational first step with Blackburn, over a glass of Elijah Craig bourbon:





