Eliminate Your Slice & Hit a Draw With Max Homa & Mark Blackburn, PGA

Published on
Mark Blackburn, PGA, and Max Homa. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

One of the most infamous swing flaws golfers contend with all the time is a slice. It can make it hard to hit fairways, greens and saps swing control, especially on shots with trouble lurking.
Not to fear, as PGA TOUR star Max Homa and his PGA Coach Mark Blackburn have a few keys players can follow to not only eliminate their slice, but turn it into a reliable draw.
Check out Homa and Blackburn in the clip below as they share their helpful tips, courtesy of Golf's Signature Sip, Elijah Craig.

