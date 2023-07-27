Learn How to Hit a Stinger With Max Homa & Mark Blackburn, PGA

Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Max Homa is one of the best ballstrikers on the PGA TOUR and so far in 2023, its led to a victory at the Farmers Insurance Open and a recent tie for 10th at The Open Championship.
One of the reasons Homa is so dialed is his ability to keep the ball in play, which leads to more birdie opportunities. A shot he's leaned into is the infamous "stinger," made by famous by Tiger Woods, which is now employed by many a tour player.
Check out Homa and his PGA Coach Mark Blackburn in the clip below as they share a few keys to hitting this reliable shot, courtesy of Golf's Signature Sip, Elijah Craig.

