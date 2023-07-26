World No. 1 Scheffler Becomes First Qualifier for U.S. Ryder Cup Team

It was only a mere formality that Scottie Scheffler would be representing the red, white and blue in Rome this fall for the 2023 Ryder Cup.

And now, it's official.

The World No. 1 continues a banner year by becoming the first to qualify for the United States Team, compiling over 25,000 Ryder Cup rankings points to punch his ticket to Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.

“The experience I had at the Ryder Cup two years ago in Wisconsin is something I will never forget and something I can't wait to replicate in September,” said Scheffler, who was officially announced on July 26 as an automatic qualifier for the Sept. 29-Oct. 1 matches. “Zach’s an amazing leader and I'm ready to do whatever it takes to help him, and our team bring the Ryder Cup back home to the United States.”