Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
PGA Logo
Category - Major Events

World No. 1 Scheffler Becomes First Qualifier for U.S. Ryder Cup Team

Published on
(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It was only a mere formality that Scottie Scheffler would be representing the red, white and blue in Rome this fall for the 2023 Ryder Cup.
And now, it's official.
The World No. 1 continues a banner year by becoming the first to qualify for the United States Team, compiling over 25,000 Ryder Cup rankings points to punch his ticket to Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.
“The experience I had at the Ryder Cup two years ago in Wisconsin is something I will never forget and something I can't wait to replicate in September,” said Scheffler, who was officially announced on July 26 as an automatic qualifier for the Sept. 29-Oct. 1 matches. “Zach’s an amazing leader and I'm ready to do whatever it takes to help him, and our team bring the Ryder Cup back home to the United States.”
For more on Scheffler's rise from a rookie at Whistling Straits in 2021 to where he is now in the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Team, click here.

We also recommend

(Harry How/Getty Images)
Category - Major Events
Five Classic U.S. Team Memories from the Ryder Cup, Golf’s Most Patriotic Event
Caitlin Clark and U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson Tee It Up at John Deere Classic
the sweet spot
Caitlin Clark and U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson Tee It Up at John Deere Classic
Fred Couples Named Vice Captain for 2023 Ryder Cup by Zach Johnson
Category - Major Events
Fred Couples Named Vice Captain for 2023 Ryder Cup by Zach Johnson
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA Reach , external transformedLinkWe Are Golf , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech