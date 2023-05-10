Fred Couples Named Vice Captain for 2023 Ryder Cup by Zach Johnson

United States Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson today named Fred Couples as one of his Vice Captains for the 2023 Ryder Cup, which will take place September 29 - October 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy.

Johnson previously appointed former Ryder Cup Captains Steve Stricker, Davis Love III and Jim Furyk as Vice Captains. One additional Vice Captain will be announced at a later date.

“Freddie has the unique ability to relate and get along with every player, no matter their age,” said Johnson. “In turn, they respect and admire him, which ultimately creates a positive team dynamic. There's a reason he's been a Vice Captain three times. I know Freddie will do everything in his power to help our U.S. Team be successful in Italy.”

This marks Couples’ third stint as a Ryder Cup Vice Captain. The 63-year-old helped the United States win the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits. He also served as Vice Captain in 2012.

The Seattle, Washington, native played in five Ryder Cups (1989, ‘91, ‘93, ‘95 and ‘97). He is a 15-time winner on the PGA TOUR and won the 1992 Masters Tournament.

“Competing as a player in the Ryder Cup and serving as a Vice Captain for the U.S. Team top the list of the most fulfilling weeks of my career,” said Couples. “Zach is an incredible leader, and I look forward to helping him over the next five months and in Italy to bring home a victory.”

Couples led the U.S. team to Presidents Cup victories in 2009, ‘11 and ‘13 while also serving as a captain’s assistant in 2015, ‘17, ‘19 and ‘22.