Zach Johnson Names Davis Love III as U.S. Vice Captain for 2023 Ryder Cup

United States Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson today named Davis Love III as one of his Vice Captains for the 2023 Ryder Cup, which will take place September 29 - October 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. 
United States Ryder Cup Vice-Captain Davis Love III and United States Ryder Cup Vice-Captain Zach Johnson during a practice round for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits on September 22, 2021 in Kohler, WI. (Photo by Montana Pritchard/PGA of America)
Johnson previously appointed former Ryder Cup Captain Steve Stricker as a Vice Captain on February 28, 2022. Additional Vice Captains will be announced at a later date.  
"I've been involved in the Ryder Cup since 2006, and I can tell you, without a doubt, that Davis Love III's passion for the event is unmatched,” said Johnson. “As I thought about the 2023 U.S. Team and those who we'd ask to serve as a Vice Captain, there was no doubt that Davis would be one of those individuals. I will lean heavily on the experience and insight of DLIII in Italy as the U.S. Team works to retain the Ryder Cup."
Love brings a wealth of Ryder Cup experience to the U.S. Team. He is a two-time Ryder Cup Captain, including in 2016 when he led the U.S. to a 17-11 victory at Hazeltine National Golf Club and in 2012 at Medinah Country Club. The 58-year-old also served as Vice Captain in 2010, ‘18 and ‘21.
 "The Ryder Cup is one of the truly special events in all of sports, and I am so honored to be named a Vice Captain in Italy in 2023,” said Love. “Zach has worked tirelessly since he was named Captain, and I'm ready to do whatever it takes to help Zach and the entire U.S. Team to win in September."
TwitterThe Charlotte, N.C., native played in six Ryder Cups (1993, ‘95, ‘97, ‘99, 2002, ‘04), and has 21 career PGA Tour victories, including the 1997 PGA Championship.
In September, 2022, Love captained the U.S. team to a 17.5 - 12.5 victory in the President’s Cup at Quail Hollow Club.  


