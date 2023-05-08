Jim Furyk Named Vice Captain for 2023 Ryder Cup by Zach Johnson

United States Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson today named Jim Furyk as one of his Vice Captains for the 2023 Ryder Cup, which will take place September 29 - October 1 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy.

Johnson previously appointed former Ryder Cup Captains Steve Stricker and Davis Love III as Vice Captains. Additional Vice Captains will be announced at a later date.

"Jim and I have been friends for more than 20 years,” said Johnson. “He’s an amazing leader, mentor and someone I trust. He understands what it takes to compete at the highest level, and how to be a team player. I will be leaning on his experience a ton in the lead up to Marco Simone in September."

Furyk’s extensive Ryder Cup background with the U.S. team includes serving as Captain in 2018 at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France. The 52-year-old was a U.S. Vice Captain during victories in 2016 at Hazeltine National Golf Club and in 2020 at Whistling Straits.

Furyk with 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson.

The West Chester, Pennsylvania, native played in nine consecutive Ryder Cups (1997, ‘99, 2002, ‘04, ‘06, ‘08, ‘10, ‘12 and ‘14). He has amassed 17 career PGA TOUR wins, including the 2003 U.S. Open.

“I've been involved in the Ryder Cup since 1997, and my passion for this event is unmatched,” said Furyk. “Captain Zach Johnson shares that passion, and I can't wait to get to Italy to help our U.S. Team work toward retaining the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone.”

Furyk was named Captain of the 2024 U.S. President’s Cup Team by the PGA TOUR on May 2.