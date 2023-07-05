Caitlin Clark and U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson Tee It Up at John Deere Classic

Two of Iowa's biggest sports stars were traversing the fairways of TPC Deere Run on July 5 . . . and there were plenty of people watching.

Caitlin Clark, the breakout star of March Madness this year in women's college basketball and a rising junior at the University of Iowa, played alongside U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson for nine holes in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am in Silvis, Illinois.

Check out a few scenes from the day: