the sweet spot

Caitlin Clark and U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson Tee It Up at John Deere Classic

Published on

Two of Iowa's biggest sports stars were traversing the fairways of TPC Deere Run on July 5 . . . and there were plenty of people watching.
Caitlin Clark, the breakout star of March Madness this year in women's college basketball and a rising junior at the University of Iowa, played alongside U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Zach Johnson for nine holes in the John Deere Classic Pro-Am in Silvis, Illinois.
Check out a few scenes from the day:

PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

