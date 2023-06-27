Fix Your Slice With This Towel Drill From Mariah Stackhouse

The pesky slice.

It's a shot a lot of golfers loathe, but continue to fight in a majority of their rounds. There's no magical potion to fix it immediately, but there are drills you can do to help tame the slice and start hitting a nice draw.

Follow these keys in the video below from PGA Coach Ryan Adams and give this towel drill that LPGA player Mariah Stackhouse was trying at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship a go. It can be done anywhere!