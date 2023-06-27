Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
PGA Logo
quick coaching

Fix Your Slice With This Towel Drill From Mariah Stackhouse

Published on

The pesky slice.
It's a shot a lot of golfers loathe, but continue to fight in a majority of their rounds. There's no magical potion to fix it immediately, but there are drills you can do to help tame the slice and start hitting a nice draw.
Follow these keys in the video below from PGA Coach Ryan Adams and give this towel drill that LPGA player Mariah Stackhouse was trying at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship a go. It can be done anywhere!
PGA Image
Brendon R. Elliott, PGA

Member

Executive Director/Founder

Sorrento, FL

Brendon Elliott is considered by his peers in the industry as one of the top youth golf coaches in the world. He is a multiple, local, state, regional, national and world award winning instructor with a focus on junior golfers ages 3-18. With numerous appearances on Golf Channel's Morning Drive, local TV, nationwide radio and countless publications, Elliott is one of the foremost experts in the youth golf arena. His Little Linksters 501c3 nonprofit is recognized as an example for introducing children as young as three to the game as well as how to help introduce youth with disabilities to our golf. Elliott has been recommended by industry titian's such as Nicklaus, Player, Floyd, Sorenstam, Speith and more. Among his numerous accolades, Elliott was named the PGA of America's 2017 PGA National Youth Player Development Award Winner in 2017.

Meet Brendon

We also recommend

Make Perfect Contact with Your Irons Like Leona Maguire
quick coaching
Make Perfect Contact with Your Irons Like Leona Maguire
Mel Reid putts on the third hole during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club on Friday, June 23, 2023 in Springfield, New Jersey. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)
quick coaching
Lock-in Your Lag Putting Like Mel Reid
Make More Putts Like Brooke Henderson
quick coaching
Make More Putts Like Brooke Henderson
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA Reach , external transformedLinkWe Are Golf , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech