Lock-in Your Lag Putting Like Mel Reid

You've done your job and gotten on the green in regulation. There's no way you're making bogey from here, right? That's when it strikes. Two of the most dreaded words in all of golf: three putt.

Focused practice on lag putting is easy to overlook, but unnecessary bogeys or doubles definitely aren't.

Follow PGA Coach Bridget Ackley's tips and Mel Reid's example from the KPMG Women's PGA Championship to score more consistently when facing long putting situations: