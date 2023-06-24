Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Lock-in Your Lag Putting Like Mel Reid

Mel Reid putts on the third hole during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club on Friday, June 23, 2023 in Springfield, New Jersey. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)

You've done your job and gotten on the green in regulation. There's no way you're making bogey from here, right? That's when it strikes. Two of the most dreaded words in all of golf: three putt.
Focused practice on lag putting is easy to overlook, but unnecessary bogeys or doubles definitely aren't.
Follow PGA Coach Bridget Ackley's tips and Mel Reid's example from the KPMG Women's PGA Championship to score more consistently when facing long putting situations:

