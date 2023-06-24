Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
PGA Logo
quick coaching

Make Perfect Contact with Your Irons Like Leona Maguire

Published on

Impact is everything when it comes to iron play. The 0.0005 seconds that your iron is in contact with the ball decide whether or not you're dancing on the green, or reaching for your ball retriever.
Through round three at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Leona Maguire has put on a ball striking clinic to maintain her lead. Follow these tips from PGA Coach Alison Curdt to improve your iron game and hit more greens:

We also recommend

Mel Reid putts on the third hole during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club on Friday, June 23, 2023 in Springfield, New Jersey. (Photo by Darren Carroll/PGA of America)
quick coaching
Lock-in Your Lag Putting Like Mel Reid
Perfect Your Chipping Setup Like Mariah Stackhouse
quick coaching
Perfect Your Chipping Setup Like Mariah Stackhouse
Make More Putts Like Brooke Henderson
quick coaching
Make More Putts Like Brooke Henderson
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA Reach , external transformedLinkWe Are Golf , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech