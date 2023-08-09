Tips from Max Homa & Mark Blackburn, PGA, on How to Hit Flighted Wedges

More birdies equal better scores, and no one knows that better than Max Homa, who's ranked seventh on the PGA TOUR this year in Birdie Average (4.27 per round).

One way to get more birdie opportunities is by being sharp with your wedges and having a reliable shot to hit when you need to stick it close.

In the clip below Homa and his PGA Coach Mark Blackburn share a couple tips for hitting a birdie-producing flighted wedge, courtesy of Golf's Signature Sip, Elijah Craig.



