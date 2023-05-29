Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Follow KitchenAid Senior PGA Champion Steve Stricker for Perfect Pitch Shots

Steve Stricker has long been known for his consistency — especially with the wedges and putter.
And that proved helpful on his quest for a second straight major title at the 2023 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, which Stricker ultimately won over Ireland’s Padraig Harrington in a playoff.
One of the new Champion’s final-round highlights came at the par-3 13th hole, where his “dead-hand” wedge technique came in handy, and Stricker holed out for birdie.
Check out a few tips from PGA Coach Ryan Adams on how you can improve shots around your green today:

