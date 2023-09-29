Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
Three Ways You Can Copy Viktor Hovland's Short Game Wizardry at the Ryder Cup

Well, the U.S. Team has some work to do.
Down 6.5-1.5 to the Europeans after Day 1 at the 2023 Ryder Cup, the Americans will need to find an answer for the play of the likes of Viktor Hovland. The Norwegian was completely dialed-in all day at Marco Simone, especially on and around the greens.
Here's one highlight of Hovland chipping from a tight lie, and PGA of America Coach Ryan Adams has three tips you can use to learn how to improve your own shots:

