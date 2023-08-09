How to Watch the 2023 AIG Women’s Open Championship

Can anyone stop Celine Boutier? In Europe, it appears not.

The budding French star has won the last two LPGA tournaments — the Amundi Evian Championship in France, her first major title, and the FREED GROUP Women's Scottish Open presented by Trust Golf — and will seeking a threepeat victory at this week’s AIG Women’s Open Championship.

She’ll have some stiff competition at Walton Heath Golf Club just south of London as 10 of the top 10 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, including World No. 1 Nelly Korda and World No. 3 Lydia Ko, are competing. Ten past Champions, including 2022 winner Ashleigh Buhai will also be in the field of the final women’s major of the year.

To watch all the action live from Walton Heath, check out the coverage times and details below (all times Eastern).

Thursday, Aug. 10

6 a.m.-1 p.m., USA Network

Friday, Aug. 11

6 a.m.-1 p.m., USA Network

Saturday, Aug. 12

7 a.m.-2 p.m., USA Network

Sunday, Aug. 13

7 a.m.-12 p.m., USA Network

12-2 p.m., NBC/Peacock