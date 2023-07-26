How to Watch the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship

Another week, another major championship.

This week, the Evian Resort Golf Club in in Evian-les-Bains, France, will host The Amundi Evian Championship. Last year, 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Broke Henderson claimed her second major title by one shot with a 17-under-par performance.

Alongside Henderson, the top five players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, led by World No.1 Jin Young Ko, will also be competing at Evian, as well as 15 of the LPGA Tour’s 15 winners in 2023.

There’s plenty of coverage for golf fans to sink their teeth into this week and weekend, with Golf Channel and Peacock hosting coverage. Here’s the schedule (all times ET)

Thursday, July 27

5-7 a.m. – Golf Channel/Peacock

7-8 a.m. – Peacock

9:30-11:30 a.m. – Golf Channel/Peacock

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Peacock

Friday, July 28

5-7 a.m. – Golf Channel/Peacock

7-8 a.m. – Peacock

9:30-11:30 a.m. – Golf Channel/Peacock

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Peacock

Saturday, July 29

5:30-11 a.m. – Golf Channel/Peacock

Sunday, July 30

5:30-11 a.m. – Golf Channel/Peacock