Leaderboards Become a Member Shop , external transformedLinkTrade In , external transformedLink
PGA Logo
Category - Major Events

How to Watch the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship

Published on
Brooke Henderson was last year's winner at The Amundi Evian Championship.

Brooke Henderson was last year's winner at The Amundi Evian Championship.

Another week, another major championship.
This week, the Evian Resort Golf Club in in Evian-les-Bains, France, will host The Amundi Evian Championship. Last year, 2016 KPMG Women’s PGA Champion Broke Henderson claimed her second major title by one shot with a 17-under-par performance.
Alongside Henderson, the top five players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings, led by World No.1 Jin Young Ko, will also be competing at Evian, as well as 15 of the LPGA Tour’s 15 winners in 2023.
There’s plenty of coverage for golf fans to sink their teeth into this week and weekend, with Golf Channel and Peacock hosting coverage. Here’s the schedule (all times ET)
Thursday, July 27
5-7 a.m. – Golf Channel/Peacock
7-8 a.m. – Peacock
9:30-11:30 a.m. – Golf Channel/Peacock
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Peacock
Friday, July 28
5-7 a.m. – Golf Channel/Peacock
7-8 a.m. – Peacock
9:30-11:30 a.m. – Golf Channel/Peacock
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Peacock
Saturday, July 29
5:30-11 a.m. – Golf Channel/Peacock
Sunday, July 30
5:30-11 a.m. – Golf Channel/Peacock

We also recommend

(L-R): Andrea, Ashley, Alicia, Judy and Dave Grier.
Game Changers
For the Grier Family, Golf Runs in the Genes
Old Tom and Young Tom Morris. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Game Changers
Old Tom, Young Tom & The 'Magical' Morris Name Live On At Open Championship
KPMG Women's PGA Rewind: Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko and the Showdown at Sahalee
Category - Major Events
KPMG Women's PGA Rewind: Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko and the Showdown at Sahalee
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external transformedLinkWork In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA Reach , external transformedLinkWe Are Golf , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech