How to Watch the 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National

It's time: the 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals has arrived!

The competition will be held at iconic Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia on Sunday, April 2. The 80 talented girls and boys who are participating in the National Finals, ages 7-15, advanced through local, sub-regional and regional qualifying tournaments to earn a place at Augusta National.

To catch the exciting action from the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals on April 2nd:

Tune in to Golf Channel or NBC Sports digital platforms from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. ET for live coverage of the National Finals.

Check out the live leaderboard on DriveChipandPutt.com

Instagram, Up-to-date coverage of the National Finals, including scores, highlights, features and interviews will be available throughout the competition on DriveChipandPutt.com and official social media handles on Twitter Facebook and TikTok

Drive, Chip and Putt participants compete in a skills challenge comprised of driving, chipping and putting and are awarded points per shot per skill — the player with the most points after all three skills is the winner.