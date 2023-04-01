Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
How to Watch the 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National

A close-up of a pin flag during the Drive, Chip and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club.

(Photo Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club)

It's time: the 2023 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals has arrived!
The competition will be held at iconic Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia on Sunday, April 2. The 80 talented girls and boys who are participating in the National Finals, ages 7-15, advanced through local, sub-regional and regional qualifying tournaments to earn a place at Augusta National.
To catch the exciting action from the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals on April 2nd:
  • Tune in to Golf Channel or NBC Sports digital platforms from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. ET for live coverage of the National Finals.
  • Check out the live leaderboard on DriveChipandPutt.com
  • Up-to-date coverage of the National Finals, including scores, highlights, features and interviews will be available throughout the competition on DriveChipandPutt.com and official social media handles on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
Drive, Chip and Putt participants compete in a skills challenge comprised of driving, chipping and putting and are awarded points per shot per skill — the player with the most points after all three skills is the winner.
Learn more about the incredible Drive, Chip and Putt program and to register and find a local qualifier near you for the new season of Drive, Chip and Putt, click here.

