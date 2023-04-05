Latest
How to Watch the 2023 Masters at Augusta National
(Photo courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club)
The 2023 Masters is here!
The men's major championship season gets underway with the 86th Masters Tournament at iconic Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Don't miss any of the action from the 2023 Masters Tournament by catching extensive live coverage on Masters.com, CBS and ESPN, of all four rounds of play as well as the Par 3 Contest.
See the schedule below for the latest broadcast and streaming details (all times Eastern).
Par 3 Contest - Wednesday, April 5
Start time: Noon
Live stream: 12-3 p.m. on ESPN+, 12-5 p.m. on Masters.com
TV coverage: 3-5 p.m. on ESPN
Masters on the Range: 9-11 a.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports Network and Masters.com
Round 1 - Thursday, April 6
Honorary Starter tee shot: 7:45-8 a.m. on Masters.com and Masters app.
Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m.
Masters Live stream
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App
*Paramount+ login required
- Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Network)
- Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Amen Corner: 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16: 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m
- Holes 4, 5 & 6: 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Masters.com)
TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com
Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS
Round 2 - Friday, April 7
Round 2 start time: 8:30 a.m.
Masters Live stream
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App
*Paramount+ login required
- Masters on the Range: 8:30-10:30 a.m. (CBS Sports Network)
- Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Amen Corner: 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16: 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m
- Holes 4, 5 & 6: 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Masters.com)
TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com
Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS
Round 3 - Saturday, April 8
Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.
Masters Live stream
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App
*Paramount+ login required
- Masters on the Range: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
- Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Amen Corner: 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16: 12:30-6 p.m.
- Holes 4, 5 & 6: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Masters.com)
TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m., CBSSports.com~, Paramount+^, CBS Sports App~
~TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ Premium login required
Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. to midnight on CBS Sports Network
Round 4 - Sunday, April 9
Round 4 start time: 10 a.m.
Masters Live stream
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App
*Paramount+ login required
- Masters on the Range: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
- Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Amen Corner: 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Holes 15 & 16: 12:30-6 p.m.
- Holes 4, 5 & 6: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Masters.com)
TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m., CBSSports.com~, Paramount+^, CBS Sports App~
~TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ Premium login required
Round 4 encore: 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network
Additional details
Masters Live: CBS Sports App
Live streaming coverage provided by Masters.com.
Featured Groups: Shane Bacon, Colt Knost and Billy Kratzert will lead Featured Groups morning coverage. In addition, Brian Crowell, Smylie Kaufman and Michael Breed will serve as announcers for the afternoon Featured Groups coverage.
Amen Corner: Grant Boone and Mark Immelman provide full coverage of the storied 11th, 12th, and 13th holes at Augusta National.
Holes 15 & 16: Iona Stephen and Ned Michaels provide commentary and analysis of the famed Firethorn and Redbud holes.
Masters on the Range: Enjoy interviews with players, analysis of the field, and breakdowns from the Tournament Practice Area. Kelly Tilghman, Brian Crowell, Amanda Renner, Iona Stephen, Smylie Kaufman, Michael Breed and Billy Kratzert will provide commentary throughout the week.