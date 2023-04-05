Leaderboards Become a Member , external linkShop , external linkTrade In , external link
PGA Logo
Latest

How to Watch the 2023 Masters at Augusta National

Published on

(Photo courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club)

The 2023 Masters is here!
The men's major championship season gets underway with the 86th Masters Tournament at iconic Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.
Don't miss any of the action from the 2023 Masters Tournament by catching extensive live coverage on Masters.com, CBS and ESPN, of all four rounds of play as well as the Par 3 Contest.
See the schedule below for the latest broadcast and streaming details (all times Eastern).
Par 3 Contest - Wednesday, April 5
Start time: Noon
Live stream: 12-3 p.m. on ESPN+, 12-5 p.m. on Masters.com
TV coverage: 3-5 p.m. on ESPN
Masters on the Range9-11 a.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports Network and Masters.com
Round 1 - Thursday, April 6
Honorary Starter tee shot: 7:45-8 a.m. on Masters.com and Masters app.
Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m.
Masters Live stream
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App
*Paramount+ login required
TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com
Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 2 - Friday, April 7

Round 2 start time: 8:30 a.m.
Masters Live stream
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App
*Paramount+ login required
TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com
Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS
Round 3 - Saturday, April 8
Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.
Masters Live stream
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App
*Paramount+ login required
TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m., CBSSports.com~, Paramount+^, CBS Sports App~
~TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ Premium login required
Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. to midnight on CBS Sports Network
Round 4 - Sunday, April 9
Round 4 start time: 10 a.m.
Masters Live stream
Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App
Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App
*Paramount+ login required
TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS
TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m., CBSSports.com~, Paramount+^, CBS Sports App~
~TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ Premium login required
Round 4 encore: 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network
Additional details
Masters Live: CBS Sports App
Live streaming coverage provided by Masters.com.

Featured Groups: Shane Bacon, Colt Knost and Billy Kratzert will lead Featured Groups morning coverage. In addition, Brian Crowell, Smylie Kaufman and Michael Breed will serve as announcers for the afternoon Featured Groups coverage.

Amen Corner: Grant Boone and Mark Immelman provide full coverage of the storied 11th, 12th, and 13th holes at Augusta National.

Holes 15 & 16: Iona Stephen and Ned Michaels provide commentary and analysis of the famed Firethorn and Redbud holes.
Masters on the Range: Enjoy interviews with players, analysis of the field, and breakdowns from the Tournament Practice Area. Kelly Tilghman, Brian Crowell, Amanda Renner, Iona Stephen, Smylie Kaufman, Michael Breed and Billy Kratzert will provide commentary throughout the week.

We also recommend

Marion Hollins tees off No. 11 at Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Julian P. Graham/Loon Hill Studios)
Game Changers
'The Whole Reason for Augusta National': How Marion Hollins Became a Golf Course Design Pioneer
Masters Green Jacket: History and Facts
Events
Masters Green Jacket: History and Facts
Tiger Woods celebrates on the 18th green after winning the 2019 Masters (Getty Images).
Category - Major Events
Tiger Woods in the Majors: An Ultimate Guide
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookTwitterLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external link
ContactContact About Media Center , external linkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member , external linkPGA Sections PGA Careers , external link
ImpactPGA Reach , external linkWe Are Golf , external link
© Copyright PGA of America 2022.
Privacy Policy Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external link
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech