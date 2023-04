How to Watch the 2023 Masters at Augusta National

The 2023 Masters is here!

The men's major championship season gets underway with the 86th Masters Tournament at iconic Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

Don't miss any of the action from the 2023 Masters Tournament by catching extensive live coverage on Masters.com , CBS and ESPN, of all four rounds of play as well as the Par 3 Contest.

See the schedule below for the latest broadcast and streaming details (all times Eastern).

Par 3 Contest - Wednesday, April 5

Start time: Noon

Live stream: 12-3 p.m. on

TV coverage: 3-5 p.m. on 12-3 p.m. on ESPN+ , 12-5 p.m. on Masters.com 3-5 p.m. on ESPN

Masters on the Range: 9-11 a.m. on 9-11 a.m. on CBSSports.com , CBS Sports Network and Masters.com

Round 1 - Thursday, April 6

Honorary Starter tee shot: 7:45-8 a.m. on 7:45-8 a.m. on Masters.com and Masters app.

Round 1 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 2 - Friday, April 7

Round 2 start time: 8:30 a.m.

Masters Live stream

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7:30 p.m. on

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7:30 p.m. on

Post-round highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS 3-7:30 p.m. on ESPN 3-7:30 p.m. on Masters.com 11:35-11:50 p.m. on CBS

Round 3 - Saturday, April 8

Round 3 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 3-7 p.m.,

~TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ Premium login required

Round 3 encore: 8 p.m. to midnight on CBS Sports Network 3-7 p.m. on CBS3-7 p.m., CBSSports.com ~, Paramount+ ^, CBS Sports App 8 p.m. to midnight on CBS Sports Network

Round 4 - Sunday, April 9

Round 4 start time: 10 a.m.

Masters Live stream

*Paramount+ login required

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m.,

~TV authentication or Paramount+ login required | ^Paramount+ Premium login required

Round 4 encore: 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network 2-7 p.m. on CBS2-7 p.m., CBSSports.com ~, Paramount+ ^, CBS Sports App 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on CBS Sports Network

Additional details

Masters Live: CBS Sports App

Live streaming coverage provided by Masters.com.



: Shane Bacon, Colt Knost and Billy Kratzert will lead Featured Groups morning coverage. In addition, Brian Crowell, Smylie Kaufman and Michael Breed will serve as announcers for the afternoon Featured Groups coverage.



: Grant Boone and Mark Immelman provide full coverage of the storied 11th, 12th, and 13th holes at Augusta National.



: Iona Stephen and Ned Michaels provide commentary and analysis of the famed Firethorn and Redbud holes. Featured Groups : Shane Bacon, Colt Knost and Billy Kratzert will lead Featured Groups morning coverage. In addition, Brian Crowell, Smylie Kaufman and Michael Breed will serve as announcers for the afternoon Featured Groups coverage. Amen Corner : Grant Boone and Mark Immelman provide full coverage of the storied 11th, 12th, and 13th holes at Augusta National. Holes 15 & 16 : Iona Stephen and Ned Michaels provide commentary and analysis of the famed Firethorn and Redbud holes.