Category - Major Events

How to Watch the 2023 Open Championship

Published on
(Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

It’s been nearly a decade since The Open Championship has visited, but if history is any indication, Royal Liverpool seems to always deliver a worthy Champion Golfer of the Year.
The last few names who’ve hosted the Claret Jug in Hoylake? Rory McIlroy (2014), Tiger Woods (2006), Roberto de Vincenzo (1967), Peter Thomson (1956), Bobby Jones (1930) and Walter Hagen (1924). Who will be the latest to add their name? It’s time to “Get Back” — yes, the course is just miles from the home of The Beatles — to Royal Liverpool and find out.
Set your alarm clocks and get ready for some primetime coffee golf, as there will be plenty of  coverage will be across the NBC family of networks and streaming platform, Peacock.
Here’s the schedule (all times Eastern): 
Thursday, July 20
1:30-4 a.m, Peacock
4 a.m.-3 p.m., USA Network
3-4 p.m., Peacock
Featured Groups Early AM (Peacock)
  • Jason Day, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jordan Spieth, 4 a.m.
  • Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Scott, 4:47 a.m.
Featured Groups Late AM (Peacock)
  • Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, Justin Thomas, 9:48 a.m.
  • Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, 9:59 a.m.
Featured Hole (Peacock)
  • Hole 17, 5:30-10:30 a.m.
Friday, July 21
1:30-4 a.m, Peacock
4 a.m.-3 p.m., USA Network
3-4 p.m., Peacock
Featured Groups Early AM (Peacock)
  • TBD, 3:24 a.m.
  • TBD, 4:55 a.m.
Featured Groups Late AM (Peacock)
  • TBD, 9:48 a.m.
  • TBD, 9:59 a.m.
Featured Hole (Peacock)
  • Hole 17, 5:30-10:30 a.m.
Saturday, July 22
5-7 a.m. ET, USA Network
7 a.m.-3 p.m. ET, NBC
Sunday, July 23
4-7 a.m., USA Network 
7 a.m.-2 p.m., NBC

