How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach

An $11 million dollar purse. The top 20 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. The oldest major in women’s golf.

All taking place at one of the most iconic courses in the world.

The 2023 U.S. Women’s Open kicks off on July 6 from Pebble Beach Golf Links in California in a true collision of history. It’ll be the first women’s major championship hosted at Pebble Beach, and there are plenty of storylines to soak in.

Minjee Lee will look to be the first player since Karrie Webb in 2001-02 to defend her U.S. Women’s Open crown after her victory last year at Pine Needles. Nelly Korda is in the field for the second straight major, while World No. 1 Jin Young Ko, Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko and Lexi Thompson are all looking to capture their first U.S. Women’s Open.

No. 7 at Pebble Beach. (USGA/John Mummert)

Oh, and how could we forget about Rose Zhang, the budding star who won in her professional debut and was in contention in her first major — the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship last month — as a professional.

And in a nod to two living legends, Michelle Wie West and Annika Sorenstam will tee it up in the historic occasion at Pebble Beach, with both icons likely competing in their last U.S. Women’s Open.

To watch all the action live from Pebble Beach, check out the coverage times, links and details below (all times Eastern).

Thursday, July 6

Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda & Lexi Thompson, 11:50 a.m.

Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko & Rose Zhang, 5:35 p.m

Friday, July 7

Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko & Rose Zhang, 11:50 a.m.

Jin Young Ko, Nelly Korda & Lexi Thompson, 5:35 p.m

Saturday, July 8

TBD

TBD

Sunday, July 9

TBD