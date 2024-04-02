How to Watch the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur

Springtime has returned, and so has the Augusta National Women's Amateur!

Featuring an impressive international field of the top 72 amateur women golfers, including nine of the top 10 players in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (WAGR), the ANWA is slated for another strong showing. Anna Davis, the 2021 Girls Junior PGA Champion and 2022 ANWA Champion, returns for another chance at a title, while Gianna Clemente, the 2023 Girls Junior PGA Champion and WAGR No. 1 Ingrid Lindblad are seeking victory, too.

First and second rounds of the ANWA will be played at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans, Georiga, on April 3-4, with a practice round taking place on April 5 for all competitors at Augusta National Golf Club. The ANWA's final round will then be played at Augusta National on April 6.

To follow along with all the action:

Rounds 1-2 and Practice Round (April 3-5)

The first two rounds will be broadcast live on Golf Channel and streamed on Peacock from 1:30-3:30 p.m. ET on April 3-4.

Golf Channel’s “Live From the Masters” will begin on Friday, April 5, from Augusta National and wrap ANWA coverage on Saturday, April 6.

Up-to-date coverage of the championship, including scores, highlights, features and interviews will be available throughout the tournament at ANWAGolf.com and the Championship’s official social media handles (@ANWAgolf) on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok.

Final Round (April 6)