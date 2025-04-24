Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Latest

How to Watch the 2025 Chevron Championship

Published on

Another week, another major championship in golf!
The LPGA’s first major championship of 2025 is underway at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. It’s the third time that the championship, which has an $8 million purse, will be contested outside the state of California, where it was contested for five decades at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.
The Chevron Championship field is star-studded, too. The top 10 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings will all be competing, including defending champion and World No. 1 Nelly Korda, past KPMG Women’s PGA Champions Brooke Henderson and Ruoning Yin, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson and Jin Young Ko.
See the schedule below for the latest broadcast and streaming details (all times Eastern).
Round 1 (April 24)
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Golf Channel & NBC Digital
6-8 p.m. — Golf Channel & NBC Digital
Featured Groups
9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. — ESPN+
Round 2 (April 25)
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Golf Channel & NBC Digital
6-8 p.m. — Golf Channel & NBC Digital
Featured Groups
9 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. — ESPN+
Round 3 (April 26)
2-3 p.m. — Peacock & NBC Digital
3-6 p.m. — NBC & Peacock
Featured Groups
8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. — ESPN+
Round 4 (April 27)
2-3 p.m. — Peacock & NBC Digital
3-6 p.m. — NBC & Peacock
Featured Groups
8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. — ESPN+

We also recommend

How Women's Golf Fashion is Evolving
Game Changers
How Women's Golf Fashion is Evolving
Golf Tips: Two Keys to Copy From Nelly Korda's Swing
quick coaching
Golf Tips: Two Keys to Copy From Nelly Korda's Swing
Unlock Your Inner Charley: Tips to Elevate Your Game Through Hull’s Dynamic Style
quick coaching
Unlock Your Inner Charley: Tips to Elevate Your Game Through Hull’s Dynamic Style
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information , external transformedLink
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech