How to Watch the 2025 Chevron Championship

Another week, another major championship in golf!

The LPGA’s first major championship of 2025 is underway at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. It’s the third time that the championship, which has an $8 million purse, will be contested outside the state of California, where it was contested for five decades at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.

The Chevron Championship field is star-studded, too. The top 10 players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings will all be competing, including defending champion and World No. 1 Nelly Korda, past KPMG Women’s PGA Champions Brooke Henderson and Ruoning Yin, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson and Jin Young Ko.

See the schedule below for the latest broadcast and streaming details (all times Eastern).

Round 1 (April 24)

Featured Groups

Round 2 (April 25)

Featured Groups

Round 3 (April 26)

Featured Groups

Round 4 (April 27)

Featured Groups