How to Watch the 2025 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals
One of golf's most memorable days of the year is finally here: the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals!
The annual competition, now in its 11th year, is being held at iconic Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia on Sunday, April 6. The 80 talented girls and boys who are participating in the National Finals, ages 7-15, advanced through local, sub-regional and regional qualifying tournaments to earn a coveted spot at Augusta National.
Participants compete in all three skills (Drive, Chip and Putt) and hit three shots per skill for a total of nine shots. Points are accumulated per shot at each skill. The overall champion in each division is determined by the participant with the most points accumulated between all three skills. The Drive and Chip portions will take place at Augusta National's Tournament Practice Facility, while the Putt competition will be on the famous 18th green.
To catch the exciting action from the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals on April 6th:
- Tune in to Golf Channel or NBC Sports digital platforms from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. ET for live coverage of the National Finals.
- Check out the live leaderboard on DriveChipandPutt.com.
- Up-to-date coverage of the National Finals, including scores, highlights, features and interviews will be available throughout the competition on DriveChipandPutt.com and official social media handles on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
And to learn more about the incredible Drive, Chip and Putt program and to register and find a local qualifier near you for the new season of Drive, Chip and Putt, click here.