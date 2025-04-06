How to Watch the 2025 Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals

One of golf's most memorable days of the year is finally here: the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals!

The annual competition, now in its 11th year, is being held at iconic Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia on Sunday, April 6. The 80 talented girls and boys who are participating in the National Finals, ages 7-15, advanced through local, sub-regional and regional qualifying tournaments to earn a coveted spot at Augusta National.

Participants compete in all three skills (Drive, Chip and Putt) and hit three shots per skill for a total of nine shots. Points are accumulated per shot at each skill. The overall champion in each division is determined by the participant with the most points accumulated between all three skills. The Drive and Chip portions will take place at Augusta National's Tournament Practice Facility, while the Putt competition will be on the famous 18th green.

To catch the exciting action from the Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals on April 6th: