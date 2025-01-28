Registration Now Open for 2025-26 Drive, Chip and Putt Qualifiers

The USGA, Masters Tournament and PGA of America announced today that registration for 2025 - 2026 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is now open on DriveChipAndPutt.com

This year will mark Drive, Chip and Putt’s 12th season of qualifying events for boys and girls ages 7-15. The free program, which can be accessed in all 50 states, aims to provide a welcoming environment for youth to participate in golf and focus on the game’s three fundamental skills.

Local qualifying begins May 2 at 357 sites nationwide and will continue throughout the summer. Participants are grouped in separate girls’ and boys’ divisions in four age categories, with scoring centered around skill performance in driving, chipping and putting.

From these qualifiers, 80 finalists – 40 boys and 40 girls – will earn an invitation to compete in the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 5, the eve of the 2026 Masters Tournament. Qualifiers are facilitated by all 41 Sections of the PGA of America across the country.

Online registration makes it easy for parents to sign up their junior golfer and find a local qualifier near them. Registration is open to age-eligible juniors of all skill levels with no prior experience in golf required to participate.

The first event slated for the local qualifying kickoff will take place at Champion Lakes Golf Club in McAllen, Texas on May 2. The full breakdown and schedule of 2025 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is as follows:

Local (May 2 to August)

--- 357 host sites throughout all 50 states

--- Up to 3 juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue

Subregional (July and August)

--- 64 host sites

--- 2 juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue

Regional (September and October)

--- 10 host sites in 10 regions

--- 1 junior advances in each age/gender category from every venue

National Finals (April 5, 2026)

--- 80 total participants at Augusta National Golf Club

The regional qualifying events in September and October of this year are set to take place at 10 host sites on the following dates:

Saturday, September 6 | TPC Sawgrass | Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Annual host: The Players Championship

Sunday, September 7 | Whistling Straits | Sheboygan, Wisc.

Previously hosted: PGA Championship – 2004, 2010 and 2015; U.S. Senior Open – 2007; Ryder Cup – 2021

Future host: U.S. Amateur – 2028

Sunday, September 7 | Pinehurst Resort & Country Club | Pinehurst, N.C.

Previously hosted: PGA Championship – 1936; Ryder Cup – 1951; U.S. Amateur – 1962, 2008, and 2019; U.S. Women’s Amateur – 1989; U.S. Open – 1999, 2005, 2014, and 2024; U.S. Women’s Open – 2014

Future host: U.S. Women’s Amateur – 2027; U.S. Open – 2029; U.S. Women’s Open – 2029

Saturday, September 13 | Laurel Valley Golf Club | Ligonier, Pa.

Previously hosted: PGA Championship – 1965; Ryder Cup –1975; U.S. Senior Open – 1989; Senior PGA Championship – 2005

Sunday, September 14 | Valhalla Golf Club | Louisville, Ky.

Previously hosted: PGA Championship – 1996, 2000, 2014 and 2024; Senior PGA Championship – 2004 and 2011; Ryder Cup – 2008

Future host: Solheim Cup – 2028

Saturday, September 20 | The Ridgewood Country Club | Paramus, N.J.

Previously hosted: Ryder Cup – 1935; U.S. Amateur – 1974 and 2022; U.S. Senior Open – 1990; Senior PGA Championship – 2001; U.S. Girls’ Junior – 2016

Sunday, September 21 | Pebble Beach Golf Links | Pebble Beach, Calif.

Previously hosted: U.S. Amateur -- 1929, 1947, 1961, 1999 and 2018; U.S. Women’s Amateur – 1940 and 1948; U.S. Open – 1972, 1982, 1992, 2000, 2010, and 2019; PGA Championship – 1977; U.S. Women's Open – 2023

Future host: U.S. Open – 2027 and 2032; U.S. Women’s Open – 2035

Sunday, October 5 | Hazeltine National Golf Club | Chaska, Minn.

Previously hosted: U.S. Women’s Open – 1966 and 1977; U.S. Open – 1970 and 1991; PGA Championship – 2002 and 2009; U.S. Amateur -- 2006 and 2024; Ryder Cup – 2016; KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – 2019

Future host: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – 2026; Ryder Cup – 2029

Sunday, October 5 | Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco | Frisco, Texas

Previously hosted: Senior PGA Championship – 2023

Future host: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – 2025 and 2031; PGA Championship -- 2027 and 2034; Senior PGA Championship – 2029

Sunday, October 5 | Four Seasons Hualalai Resort | Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

Annual host: Mitsubishi Electric Championship on the PGA Tour Champions