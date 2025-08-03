Incredible Golf Trip Destinations: Michigan’s Treetops Resort

As the home of 17 golf courses, the Gaylord, Michigan area is renowned as “Golf Mecca.” Located in the heart of Northern Michigan, Gaylord is the Great Lakes State’s most frequented area for professional golf events, after all (north of Flint, that is).

Five of these courses are located at Gaylord’s Treetops Resort, which has welcomed thousands of guests around the world since 1954. Originally, the resort, known at the time as Sylvan Knob Ski Area, was popular for skiing.

Although it’s still a highly trafficked area for skiers, its championship courses — Jones Masterpiece Golf Course, Smith Signature Golf Course, Fazio Premier Golf Course, Smith Tradition Golf Course and Threetops Golf Course — are continuously gaining popularity worldwide.

It’s been consistently ranked among the ‘Top 200 Resort Golf Courses’ by Golfweek. Other publications have called it the ‘best buddies trip’ destination for many reasons. Mark Hogan, PGA Head Golf Professional

81 Spectacular Holes

In particular, there are 81 primary reasons why Treetops Resort has become such a highly visited destination for buddies trips: its challenging, gorgeous holes.

“Treetops’ five distinctive golf courses were designed by several of the game’s great architects,” Hogan says. “There’s a course for everyone to enjoy, from very competitive golfers to those who just enjoy being out with friends and family members.”

For starters, golfers will enjoy the resort’s 18-hole, par-71, 6,881-yard Jones Masterpiece. Designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr. and opened in 1987, the course is arguably Treetops’ most beautiful, as it features views of large trees, the Pigeon River Valley and undulating hills.

“Every course has beyond spectacular views through from every vantage point,” states Todd Zunker, PGA Director of Golf.

As an example, the Smith Signature (designed by Rick Smith and opened in 1993) is pristine. Featuring challenging greens, the course, which was inspired by Irish and Scottish courses, will simultaneously test all golfers, too.

Furthermore, the Fazio Premier offers immaculate views as well. The only Michigan-based course designed by Fazio, it’s received a 4.5-star rating from Golf Digest.

“Golfers will find perfectly maintained greens and fairways on each course,” Zunker adds. “In fact, the courses’ conditions are a main reason why guests return, alongside their stunning natural views.”

In addition to the Smith Signature, Smith designed two other courses on the property — the 18-hole, links-style Smith Tradition and the 9-hole, par-3 Threetops, home to the Tylenol Par-3 Shootout and ING Par-3 Shootout.

Held annually from 1999 to 2006, the Shootout had six winners overall, each of whom is a major champion: Fred Couples (a three-time winner), Raymond Floyd, Lee Janzen, Andy North, Lee Trevino and Fuzzy Zoeller.

“Just as Treetops Resort’s courses were designed by some of the game’s greatest architects, some of its best players have also golfed here,” Hogan emphasizes. “You’ll have a chance to golf where Nicklaus and Palmer have!”

Preparing for the Future

To ensure each course maintains its architect’s original vision, Treetops Resort staff members have been removing thousands of trees during the past 10 years.

Last winter, more than 10,000 trees were removed from the Smith Signature, in order to continue the tree removal project that initially began on Holes 5, 6 and 9. In 2022, numerous trees were also removed from the Smith Tradition to ensure it remained an inland links-style layout. And, finally, during the fall of 2023, various trees were removed from the Fazio Premier Course.

The tree removal projects are far from complete though. In the coming years, trees will be removed from the Jones Masterpiece and Threetops, too.

“Our commitment to enhancing each course will only continue,” Hogan says. “By doing so, we’ll be able to provide golfers pristine conditions and breathtaking views of every course’s magnificent, natural surroundings.”

Other Fun Courses Near Treetops Resort:



: An 18-hole layout, this course has seven sets of tee boxes, ranging from 4,237 to 7,001 yards long. Gaylord Country Club : A semi-private club that allows public play anytime, it celebrated its 100th anniversary last year. Michaywé Pines Golf Course : An 18-hole layout, this course has seven sets of tee boxes, ranging from 4,237 to 7,001 yards long.