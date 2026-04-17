Incredible Golf Trip Destinations: North Carolina’s Springdale Resort

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Canton, North Carolina’s Springdale Resort is a mountain golf fan’s dream come true.

First, the scenery is unparalleled. During the summer, golfers will be engulfed by green—trees of all sorts, immaculate fairways and greens, and lush vegetation. In the fall, they’ll be enamored by the blend of nearly every color in the rainbow, a mixture of oranges, reds and yellows that will simply take their breaths away.

Second, the air is crisp. Truly crisp. If golfers are from the city especially, they’ll notice the difference in the air right away. They may arrive feeling “rushed” from the usual hustle and bustle of their working lives. But, soon enough, they’ll feel refreshed and likely leave the premises with an overwhelming sense of rejuvenation as well.

“Our core purpose is to provide a place to ‘exhale, unplug, recharge and restore,’” says Rodney Russell, Springdale Resort’s PGA Director of Golf. “We welcome golfers to come take a deep breath of fresh mountain air and soak in nature’s beauty.”

Golf Among the Appalachians

There is no doubt about it. Springdale Resort’s natural surroundings will distract everyone, including the most seasoned golfers. The colors. The animals. The ways in which the area remains relatively untouched by mankind.

Until a golfer partakes in a round of golf within the Appalachian Mountains, it is difficult to explain exactly how it feels to hit drives, iron shots, chips, bunker shots and putts, while also being enclosed by Mother Nature’s epic beauty.

The only way to fully understand? Well, golfers must visit the resort’s 18-hole, par-72 course and experience it for themselves.

“It’s definitely one of the best courses in the state,” Russell notes. “In fact, we strive to ensure it’s the best golf destination in Western North Carolina, year after year.”

When golfers aren’t lifting their jaws off the ground while observing the utter majesty all around them, they’ll have to encounter a variety of challenges on the course. Yet, to ensure that golfers can fully relish the views without worrying about racking up high scores, the course isn’t daunting enough that everyone can’t enjoy it either.

Offering five sets of tee boxes to choose from, the course ranges in length 4,496 to 6,969 yards. The greens have various undulations, but not dramatically so. And the fairways, while often surrounded by large, gorgeous trees, aren’t too narrow that tee shots won’t land in them.

“The course—which is home to Springdale Spasm, our signature hole, a long dogleg par-4—has also been voted as the ‘Top Course in Haywood County’ for three consecutive years,” Russell emphasizes. “We believe it’s been voted this highly for more reasons aside from golf alone.”

A Unique Experience

In particular, Russell thinks there is a certain aura, with regard to Springdale Resort, an atmosphere that golfers will only notice in the mountains of Western North Carolina.

“Our focus is to provide guests with a Western North Carolina mountain hospitality and experience, a truly unique mountain golf experience,” Russell says.

To do so, the resort has a very friendly staff that will accommodate any need that guests may have. Not to mention, it offers an assortment of “Stay and Play” packages that will benefit all golfers, whether they’re experiencing the course with family or friends.

Finally, during the last five years, the course’s bunkers have been renovated and its irrigation system has been replaced. In addition, new cart paths were recently installed, while a new fleet of golf carts was added, too.

“The resort also built a new, award-winning clubhouse, fitness facility, golf shop and restaurant, each of which has enhanced golfers’ experiences even more,” Russell adds. “There is no better time than now to visit our resort!”

Other Fun Courses Near Springdale Resort:

Lake Junaluska Golf Course: Open to the public, this fun par-68 course plays 5,167 yards from the back tees. Open to the public, this fun par-68 course plays 5,167 yards from the back tees.

Laurel Ridge Country Club: Simply put, this Bob Cupp design is absolutely stunning, as it features an array of colors, due to its flowering plants and the surrounding mountains. Simply put, this Bob Cupp design is absolutely stunning, as it features an array of colors, due to its flowering plants and the surrounding mountains.

For more information about Springdale Resort, along with its hospitality options, visit springdaleresortnc.com.