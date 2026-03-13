Inside Panther National's Practice Facility: How This "1 of 1" Spot Can Help You

What makes a good practice facility? And how do you take advantage of it to actually improve?

One step on to the emerald green tee decks at Panther National and you'll see.

It's easy to see they may have had some input on the practice facility, too.

A driving range built for getting better

While Jack's imprint is on much of the golf course, JT was in charge of making the practice facilities stand out.

And did he ever.

The largest part of the practice facility is the incredible range at Panther National, a dual-sided practice tee complete with impeccable Trinity Zoysia grass and 27 specific target greens at different distances. All of the greens are there for a purpose, which is why you'll see players like Thomas, Xander Schauffele, Lexi Thompson and more practicing at Panther.

Each of the 27 targets on either-side of a landing strip of fairway down the middle (more on that in a bit) are placed at distances that match typical PGA TOUR par-three lengths; greens from the member side tee are equal in size to a TOUR average shot for the distance. On the training side tee, greens are equal in size to the best in the world for the distance. All this with the same turfgrass used on the actual course so players get the same reactions with spin, rollout and more.

The best part of the range from a practice perspective, however, is right down the middle: a 27-yard-wide fairway that matches average U.S. Open fairway width and enables players to rehearse hitting fairway-sized landing areas with drivers and long irons.

A fairway like this is a wonderful test of your accuracy before teeing off. It's reminiscent of the smaller cups on a practice green that narrow your focus . . . so that when you step onto the first tee of the opening par 4, the fairway should look like an open field.

For your own game: The idea that Panther National's range promotes -- practicing with play in mind -- is one that you can copy the next time you're at the range. Try this:

If your range has targets or flags, choose two that create a bit of a "gate" or fairway that you have to keep your ball between. Go as wide or narrow as you need.

Spend the last 4-6 shots of a warmup session using the gates with the club you'll use off the first tee. Your focus will narrow and you'll feel more confident on the next tee.

A short game area for all the shots you need

Aside from the incredible driving range that you could spend all day on, Panther National also has a wonderful short game area (above) adjacent to the practice tee.

The massive space features a series of uniquely shaped greens and strategically placed bunkers, both designed to simulate real course conditions and challenge a player’s wedge distances, pitch shots and bunker play. Sounds familiar doesn't it?

It's why tour players and average golfers alike love practicing there. And as most golfers know, or should know, practicing short game means practicing different shots. The short game area is wide and long, so golfers can safely work from different angles, different lies, bunkers, short grass, rough and more.

The green at the short game area also has a variety of slopes and speeds for different types of putts, both long and short. It's cut the same way as the course greens . . . again simulating play.

For your own game: Practicing your short game is a great way to save strokes. The more lies and shots you're familiar with in practice, the easier they'll be out on the course where it really counts. Try this: