Inside the 2025 Ryder Cup with U.S. Team Captain Keegan Bradley

Over the last 13 months, it's been a wild ride for U.S. Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley.

From being named captain in July 2024 to now as his Captain's Picks approach, the whirlwind journey of leading the U.S. Ryder Cup Team at Bethpage Black has been the experience of a lifetime for the 2011 PGA Champion.

In episode II of "Catching Up With Captain Keegan Bradley," fans get an exclusive look at what the Ryder Cup adventure has looked like, both from the perspective of Bradley himself and his closest family and friends. The episode peels back the layers and intricacies that make up the captaincy, showcasing the raw emotion and magnitude of the moment for Bradley.

We hear from Keegan's dad and PGA of America Golf Professional Mark Bradley, longtime friend and St. John's teammate Mike Ballo Jr., PGA, to give some perspective on how proud they are to see Bradley in one of the most important positions in the sport.

But the real treat of episode II is Bradley's POV, describing the experience so far, how much it's meant . . . and what he hopes happens in September at Bethpage Black.