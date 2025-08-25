5 Things to Know About T-Mobile Breakfast at Bethpage

As if the First Tee at the Ryder Cup couldn't get anymore big.

The PGA of America, Omaha Productions, and Pro Shop Studios announced today that they are teaming up to launch T-Mobile Breakfast at Bethpage , a brand new live pre-game show for the 2025 Ryder Cup, Sept. 26-28. Here’s what you need to know about this innovative fan experience at the First Tee:

A Fresh Take on Ryder Cup Coverage

T-Mobile Breakfast at Bethpage is designed as a unique alternative pre-game show, aiming to provide a fan-first content experience from golf's biggest stage. It will broadcast live each morning of match play from the notoriously energetic First Tee grandstand at Bethpage Black.

Hosted by Colin Jost

Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost will host the show. He'll be joined by a diverse group of celebrity co-hosts and A-list guests, including golf-loving celebrities, comedians, and non-playing players, promising a "College Gameday meets the ManningCast" vibe.

How to Watch

Powered by T-Mobile 5G

As the Exclusive 5G Wireless Supplier of the 2025 Ryder Cup, T-Mobile is enabling Omaha Productions' first-ever end-to-end 5G-connected production. This means roaming reporters with 5G-powered cameras will deliver live coverage from around the course, including the T-Mobile Club Magenta.

Capturing the Unique Atmosphere

The show's primary goal is to immerse viewers in the vibrant atmosphere, intense competition, and passion of the Ryder Cup. By broadcasting directly from the First Tee, it will bring the live crowd reactions and energy of this legendary location straight to fans. DP World and Elijah Craig are also on board as supporting partners.