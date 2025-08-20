Leaderboards iconLeaderboards Become a Member iconBecome a Member Shop iconShop , external transformedLinkTrade In iconTrade In , external transformedLink
Latest

How a Day at the Golf Course Turned into Free Ryder Cup Tickets with The People's Perk

By Abbi Kasitz
Published on
Golfers are excited as they are surprised with free Ryder Cup tickets as part of The People's Perk campaign by the PGA of America

Golfers are surprised with Ryder Cup tickets by PGA of America Golf Professional Rich Doino through The People's Perk.

Imagine this: you're playing a casual round of golf at your local municipal course—something you do a couple of times a week to keep your swing in shape—when you're suddenly approached by the Head PGA of America Golf Professional holding mysterious envelopes.
Are you being warned about slow play? Did you win a free hot dog at the turn? Not quite.
Instead, you're being handed free Ryder Cup tickets.
That’s exactly what happened at Sunken Meadow Golf Course on Long Island, where groups of unsuspecting golfers were surprised by Rich Doino, PGA, with the ultimate prize: tickets to the 2025 Ryder Cup, all part of the PGA of America’s "The People's Perk" campaign.
Reactions ranged from disbelief to stunned silence to pure joy. But one thing was clear: these everyday golfers were given an unforgettable chance to witness golf’s biggest event and see their idols compete on one of the sport’s most iconic stages.
Watch the surprise moments and emotional reactions here:

We also recommend

Michael Strahan poses after handing out free Ryder Cup tickets to local golfers at Bethpage Black as part of The People's Perk campaign.
Category - Major Events
Michael Strahan Shocks Golfers with Free Ryder Cup Tickets in The People's Perk Golf Giveaway
Josh Allen Surprises Special Olympics Athlete With Ryder Cup Tickets
Game Changers
Josh Allen Surprises Special Olympics Athlete With Ryder Cup Tickets
Veterans Surprised with Ryder Cup Tickets After PGA HOPE Golf Graduation, Courtesy of The People's Perk
Game Changers
Veterans Surprised with Ryder Cup Tickets After PGA HOPE Golf Graduation, Courtesy of The People's Perk
PGA Home Page
PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of PGA of America Golf Professionals who work daily to grow interest and participation in the game of golf.

Follow Us
FacebookXLinkedinInstagramYouTubeTikTok
ExploreFind a Coach Find a Course PGA Events Leaderboard Stories PGA Shop , external transformedLink
ContactContact About Media Center , external transformedLinkPartners Logos
JoinBecome a PGA Member Work In Golf PGA Sections PGA of America Careers , external transformedLink
ImpactPGA REACH , external transformedLinkPGA Inclusion Make Golf Your Thing , external transformedLink
© Copyright PGA of America 2024.
Privacy Policy California Privacy Notice Terms of Service Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information
Official Technology Services AgencyCapTech