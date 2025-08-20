How a Day at the Golf Course Turned into Free Ryder Cup Tickets with The People's Perk

Imagine this: you're playing a casual round of golf at your local municipal course—something you do a couple of times a week to keep your swing in shape—when you're suddenly approached by the Head PGA of America Golf Professional holding mysterious envelopes.

Are you being warned about slow play? Did you win a free hot dog at the turn? Not quite.

Instead, you're being handed free Ryder Cup tickets.

That’s exactly what happened at Sunken Meadow Golf Course on Long Island, where groups of unsuspecting golfers were surprised by Rich Doino, PGA, with the ultimate prize: tickets to the 2025 Ryder Cup, all part of the PGA of America’s "The People's Perk" campaign.

Reactions ranged from disbelief to stunned silence to pure joy. But one thing was clear: these everyday golfers were given an unforgettable chance to witness golf’s biggest event and see their idols compete on one of the sport’s most iconic stages.

Watch the surprise moments and emotional reactions here: