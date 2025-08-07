Josh Allen Surprises Special Olympics Athlete With Ryder Cup Tickets

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been making core memories for fans all training camp this summer in Rochester.

But perhaps the best one came on August 7, with a little Ryder Cup surprise.

In what's now become a viral clip, Allen shares a heartwarming moment with Nate the Golfer, a Special Olympics athlete, Bills fan and avid player just like his favorite QB. Earlier in training camp, the two had a conversation about - what else - golf and how each other's games were this summer.

This time around, Allen had something special planned for Nate in the form of tickets to the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black next month. Check out Nate's reaction when he finds out he's going to cheer on the U.S. squad in New York:

Nate isn't the only one who's gotten a Ryder Cup ticket surprise this spring and summer.

The People's Perk, a campaign from the PGA of America celebrating the 2025 Ryder Cup, has been ongoing around the Empire State with vouchers being handed out at random to New York residents for two tickets each to the matches at Bethpage Black.

From military Veterans to pro-am groups to regulars at the local muni, 3000 tickets will be used by New Yorkers through the People's Perk... and nothing beats that shock and awe when you receive two tickets to the Ryder Cup: