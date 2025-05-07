Bethpage Diehards Surprised with Ryder Cup Tickets on Opening Day

On Opening Day at Bethpage Black this spring, the PGA of America delivered a major surprise for New York golfers. As part of The People’s Perk: A Ryder Cup Ticket Giveaway, lucky players were gifted tickets to the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black — and hidden cameras were rolling to capture every reaction.

Hosted by golf personality Alexandra O’Laughlin, the activation turned an ordinary chilly morning into one these golfers won’t forget. With temperatures dropping as low as 21 degrees real feel, only the most dedicated players braved the cold to tee it up. For some, that dedication paid off with an unforgettable surprise.

Adding to the excitement, New York Knicks legend John Starks made a special appearance on the course. A few lucky groups got the chance to take him on in a closest-to-the-pin challenge on No. 8 at the iconic Black Course.

The surprise ticket drops were part of a larger effort by the PGA of America to connect directly with local fans ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup — one of the biggest events in sports, returning to U.S. soil at Bethpage Black.

Every surprise, reaction, and special moment was captured on camera and is featured in a new video hosted by O’Laughlin, showcasing the day’s highlights and the genuine emotion from unsuspecting golfers.



